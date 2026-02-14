Watch: Rahul Dravid Gets Emotional As Stand Named After Him In Chinnaswamy Stadium

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Rahul Dravid Gets Emotional As Stand Named After Him In Chinnaswamy Stadium

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a deeply poignant ceremony marking 50 years of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as an international venue, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) immortalized the legacy of Rahul Dravid by naming the stadium's Northern End after him.

The tribute, unveiled on Friday, saw the legendary former Indian captain and World Cup-winning coach turn emotional as he reflected on a lifelong bond with the ground that shaped his storied career.

A Childhood Dream Comes Full Circle

For Dravid, the honor was more than just a professional milestone; it was a homecoming. Addressing the gathering, he recalled his first visit to the stadium as a 12-year-old in 1981, brought by his father to watch India face England.

"It's been a second home to me... a place where we probably spent more time than we have spent in our houses," Dravid said, acknowledging his fellow legend Anil Kumble, who was similarly honored with the Pavilion End.

Dravid paid a heartfelt tribute to his father’s influence, noting that his presence at every Ranji Trophy and Test match during his formative years sparked a "lifelong bond" with the sport. "I think he would be so proud today to know that his son has an end named after him," he added.

Watch Video

Celebrating Karnataka’s Cricketing Heritage

The ceremony, led by KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, also recognized the contributions of pioneering woman cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy and late administrators C. Nagaraj and Captain Dr. Thimmappaiah. Dravid emphasized that the honor belonged to the entire ecosystem of Karnataka cricket, from coaches like Kekki Tarapore to the groundsmen and office staff who work behind the scenes.

The event coincided with the "extremely positive" news that the Karnataka government has approved the return of IPL and international matches to the venue after an eight-month hiatus following a safety ban. Dravid expressed his excitement for the return of top-tier cricket to the iconic ground, stating that the stadium had given him "everything that I am today".

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Northern End of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium renamed?

The Northern End of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was renamed in honor of Rahul Dravid to commemorate his legacy and his lifelong bond with the ground where his career was shaped.

When did Rahul Dravid first visit M. Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Rahul Dravid first visited M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as a 12-year-old in 1981 with his father to watch an India vs. England match.

Who else was honored at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium ceremony?

Besides Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble was honored with the Pavilion End. The ceremony also recognized Shantha Rangaswamy, C. Nagaraj, and Captain Dr. Thimmappaiah.

Are IPL and international matches returning to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Yes, the Karnataka government has approved the return of IPL and international matches to the venue after an eight-month safety ban hiatus.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Kumble KSCA Rahul DRAVID Chinnaswamy Stadium Rahul Dravid Stand
