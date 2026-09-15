Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former selector Srikkanth criticized India's T20I team management.

Sooryavanshi's exclusion from the XI surprised despite prior performance.

Srikkanth pitied Samson, noting inconsistent opportunities create player doubt.

Management faces pressure for clearer, consistent player selection policies.

Former India chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has questioned the team management’s handling of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson after India’s first T20I against Afghanistan. Sooryavanshi was left out of the playing XI despite being named Player of the Series during India’s previous T20I assignment against Zimbabwe. Samson returned to the side but managed only 10 runs.

Srikkanth Questions Sooryavanshi’s Exclusion

Srikkanth said even his wife was surprised that Sooryavanshi had not been selected for the opening match in Delhi.

“Yesterday, because Sooryavanshi didn't play, we started watching a movie,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel. “My wife was shouting that Sooryavanshi didn't play, and started arguing that someone who was the Player of the Match in the last match isn't playing.”

The former India captain argued that the teenager should be given a consistent opportunity rather than being dropped after a strong run of performances.

“You are not treating Sooryavanshi properly,” he said. “Now, if he plays the next match, he'll wonder whether he'll be dropped if he doesn't score.”

Srikkanth also pointed to Sooryavanshi’s performances across domestic cricket, India A, the IPL and international cricket.

“He has scored at every level from Duleep Trophy, T20Is, for India-A and the IPL,” he added. “You should be promoting him.”

‘You Are Creating Doubts’ In Players’ Minds

According to Srikkanth, the frequent changes in selection could affect the confidence of players competing for places in the Indian team.

He warned that Sooryavanshi’s exclusion could send the wrong message to the squad, particularly if the youngster is brought back for the second T20I and feels he must score immediately to retain his place.

India will now have to decide whether to restore Sooryavanshi or continue with Samson when the teams meet again on Tuesday.

Srikkanth Sympathises With Sanju Samson

Srikkanth also criticised the way Samson has been moved in and out of the Indian side.

Samson was part of India’s 2026 T20 World Cup-winning campaign and was named Player of the Tournament. However, he has struggled to secure a regular place, with Sooryavanshi taking his position during the tour of England earlier this year.

The former selector said the management must settle on a clear plan instead of giving both batters occasional opportunities.

“This team management is playing around with Sanju Samson. I pity Samson,” Srikkanth said.

“Either you give him an extended run and then drop him or give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a run of matches without dropping him. The mistake India are making is both are getting two matches here and there. That's not good for the player.”

Who Will India Pick For The Second T20I?

Samson’s failure in the series opener has intensified the debate over India’s batting combination. Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, remains in contention after his impressive recent performances.

The second T20I could provide an immediate answer to the selection debate, with the team management facing pressure to offer greater clarity and consistency to both players.