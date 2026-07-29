Five Senior Indian Players Confined To Single Roles Under Gautam Gambhir

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English NewsSportsCricketJadeja And Four Indian Players Restricted To Single Format Under Gambhir

Jadeja And Four Indian Players Restricted To Single Format Under Gambhir

Under coach Gautam Gambhir, prominent Indian cricketers including Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj find themselves restricted to playing in just a single format.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Head coach Gautam Gambhir implements format-specific roles for players.
  • Five key players now specialize, restricted to playing one format.
  • Jadeja, Siraj, Pant exclusively play Tests; Dube and Jaiswal follow suit.

As the 2027 ODI World Cup approaches and the World Test Championship cycle accelerates, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Indian team management have clearly established focused, format-specific roles for several key players. With squad selections evolving, five prominent Indian cricketers find themselves restricted to playing in just a single format.

ALSO READ: Team India Coach Steps Down To Join KKR Ahead Of IPL 2027

Changing Dynamics Under Gautam Gambhir

Under the leadership of head coach Gautam Gambhir, Team India’s strategy has shifted heavily toward long-term planning and specialization. Following recent squad announcements, it has become evident that multi-format opportunities are shrinking for certain senior and emerging players. Instead of featuring across white-ball and red-ball cricket, these players are being utilized exclusively where they fit best into the team's tactical vision.

Ravindra Jadeja

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the biggest name currently limited to red-ball cricket. Having last played an ODI earlier this year against New Zealand, Jadeja has gradually faded out of India’s 50-over plans as the management tests newer combinations. While he remains an indispensable asset and a primary match-winner in Test matches, his absence from recent white-ball assignments indicates he is no longer part of the primary plans for upcoming ODI tournaments.

Mohammed Siraj

Pacer Mohammed Siraj has experienced a similar shift. Since the team management initiated early preparations for future white-ball world cups, Siraj’s name has been consistently omitted from the ODI and T20I squads. He continues to be a crucial strike bowler in the Test format, but he is currently excluded from the limited-overs rotation.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's presence in limited-overs formats has quietly diminished. In ODIs, KL Rahul has firmly established himself as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, while Ishan Kishan’s recent performances have positioned him as the preferred secondary option. Consequently, Pant’s primary role in the national team has been restricted to Test cricket, where his aggressive style continues to yield significant results.

Shivam Dube

Power-hitter Shivam Dube's game style is naturally suited for T20 cricket, but he faces tough competition to secure a long-term spot. Although Dube earned an opportunity in the ODI squad during the series against England, that inclusion came primarily due to the non-availability of key all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy. With those options back, Dube remains confined largely to T20Is.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Despite possessing the skill and technique to excel across all three formats, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently limited to Test cricket. With the opening slots in both ODIs and T20Is firmly occupied by established senior players and settled combinations, Jaiswal must wait for his turn in white-ball cricket. For now, he remains exclusively active in the Test arena.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new strategy for player roles under head coach Gautam Gambhir?

Under Gautam Gambhir, Team India is focusing on long-term planning and specialization. This leads to certain players being utilized exclusively in specific formats where they best fit the team's tactical vision.

Which prominent Indian cricketers are now playing in only a single format?

Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are currently restricted to playing in just one format. This is due to evolving squad selections and strategic decisions.

Why is Ravindra Jadeja primarily playing red-ball cricket?

Jadeja has gradually faded from India's 50-over plans as the management tests newer combinations. He remains an indispensable asset in Test matches, but is no longer part of primary ODI plans.

What is Rishabh Pant's primary role in the national team now?

Rishabh Pant's primary role has been restricted to Test cricket. This is due to KL Rahul establishing himself as the first-choice ODI wicketkeeper-batter and Ishan Kishan's recent performances.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj Gautam Gambhir Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Indian Squad Selection
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