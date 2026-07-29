Five Senior Indian Players Confined To Single Roles Under Gautam Gambhir

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Head coach Gautam Gambhir implements format-specific roles for players.

Five key players now specialize, restricted to playing one format.

Jadeja, Siraj, Pant exclusively play Tests; Dube and Jaiswal follow suit.

As the 2027 ODI World Cup approaches and the World Test Championship cycle accelerates, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Indian team management have clearly established focused, format-specific roles for several key players. With squad selections evolving, five prominent Indian cricketers find themselves restricted to playing in just a single format.

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Changing Dynamics Under Gautam Gambhir

Under the leadership of head coach Gautam Gambhir, Team India’s strategy has shifted heavily toward long-term planning and specialization. Following recent squad announcements, it has become evident that multi-format opportunities are shrinking for certain senior and emerging players. Instead of featuring across white-ball and red-ball cricket, these players are being utilized exclusively where they fit best into the team's tactical vision.

Ravindra Jadeja

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the biggest name currently limited to red-ball cricket. Having last played an ODI earlier this year against New Zealand, Jadeja has gradually faded out of India’s 50-over plans as the management tests newer combinations. While he remains an indispensable asset and a primary match-winner in Test matches, his absence from recent white-ball assignments indicates he is no longer part of the primary plans for upcoming ODI tournaments.

Mohammed Siraj

Pacer Mohammed Siraj has experienced a similar shift. Since the team management initiated early preparations for future white-ball world cups, Siraj’s name has been consistently omitted from the ODI and T20I squads. He continues to be a crucial strike bowler in the Test format, but he is currently excluded from the limited-overs rotation.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's presence in limited-overs formats has quietly diminished. In ODIs, KL Rahul has firmly established himself as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, while Ishan Kishan’s recent performances have positioned him as the preferred secondary option. Consequently, Pant’s primary role in the national team has been restricted to Test cricket, where his aggressive style continues to yield significant results.

Shivam Dube

Power-hitter Shivam Dube's game style is naturally suited for T20 cricket, but he faces tough competition to secure a long-term spot. Although Dube earned an opportunity in the ODI squad during the series against England, that inclusion came primarily due to the non-availability of key all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy. With those options back, Dube remains confined largely to T20Is.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Despite possessing the skill and technique to excel across all three formats, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently limited to Test cricket. With the opening slots in both ODIs and T20Is firmly occupied by established senior players and settled combinations, Jaiswal must wait for his turn in white-ball cricket. For now, he remains exclusively active in the Test arena.