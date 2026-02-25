Five Players Who Contributed To Pakistan's Downfall In T20 WC 2026; PCB To Take Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Pakistan cricket team hasn't learned its lesson from 2024 T20 World Cup debacle. At that time, the team was eliminated in the group stage. In the 2026 World Cup, Pakistan took a step forward, reaching the Super 8, but now stands on verge of elimination. No single player is responsible for the Pak team's predicament. Now, if Pakistan is eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could make several major decisions regarding the T20 lineup. Many prominent players, from Babar Azam to captain Salman Agha, could be affected. Take a look at the players:

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is the biggest reason for the Pakistani middle order's failure. He has scored only 91 runs in four innings in this World Cup, averaging just 22.75. He scored 25 runs in the Super 8 match, but also wasted 24 balls. Had these runs come at a strike rate of 150+, Pakistan would have been in a strong position. His strike rate throughout the tournament has been just 112.34. Given this performance, Babar could be permanently excluded from the T20 team.

Captain Salman Agha

Captain Salman Agha has also been no slouch in his poor performance and poor decision-making. Before the start of the tournament, he stated that the Pakistan team was completely set, but the results suggest otherwise. His personal performance, aside from a 38-run knock against Namibia, hasn't made any significant impact. He has scored only 60 runs in five innings. This poor performance could cost him the T20 captaincy.

Sam Ayub

Sam Ayub has consistently received opportunities, but he failed to deliver. Last year, his T20 average was 20.75, yet he was selected in the T20 World Cup squad. So far, he has scored only 70 runs in five innings. Sahibzada Farhan is scoring at the other end, and if Ayub had also scored runs, Pakistan could have become the most dangerous team in this World Cup when it comes to opening.

Coach Mike Hesson

Pakistan's playing XI has changed in almost every match so far in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Pakistan coach Mike Hesson had trouble deciding the playing XI almost every other match. This is the same Mike Hesson who earlier said that Babar Azam needed more practice against spin. Babar scored at a strike rate of 103 in the BBL, yet the coach still included him in the T20 World Cup squad. The result is clear for all to see.

Shadab Khan

There's no doubt that Shadab Khan has made significant contributions with the bat. Batting at numbers 5 and 6, he's scored 111 runs at a strike rate of 154. However, he's been a flop with the ball. The Super 8 match against England was crucial, and Shadab was expected to lead Pakistan back. However, he's conceded runs at an economy rate of over 10. He's taken just five wickets in the entire tournament so far.