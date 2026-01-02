Five Big Milestones Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Could Chase In 2026

The Indian cricket team will kick off the 2026 season with a home series against New Zealand, starting on January 11. The series could be significant not just for the team, but also for Virat Kohli, who has the chance to rewrite major records right at the beginning of the year. Alongside Kohli, Rohit Sharma will also be eyeing several personal milestones in 2026.

It is important to note that both senior stars now feature only in ODIs, having stepped away from Test and T20I cricket. As a result, all their record chases in 2026 will come exclusively in the 50-over format.

Kohli Eyes Record Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli is on the verge of creating history against New Zealand. The record for most ODI runs by an Indian batter against New Zealand is currently held by Sachin Tendulkar, with Kohli close behind. Kohli needs just 94 runs to overtake Tendulkar and become India's leading run-scorer against the Black Caps.

Also, Kohli could also claim another milestone if he scores a century in the opening match. He is currently tied with Virender Sehwag for the most centuries against New Zealand (six), and a hundred would give him sole ownership of the record. Given his recent form - two centuries and a half-century in the previous series - these achievements look well within reach.

Rohit’s Push Up ODI Run Charts

Rohit Sharma currently sits ninth on the list of highest run-scorers in ODI cricket. With 11,516 runs, he is closing in on Jacques Kallis (11,579) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (11,739). Rohit needs 224 runs to move past both legends, a target he is expected to achieve comfortably during the year.

Century Milestones in Sight

While Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 international centuries remain unmatched, Rohit Sharma could climb further up the elite list. With 50 international hundreds, Rohit is within striking distance of greats like Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene, and Hashim Amla. Five centuries in 2026 would see him equal Amla’s tally.

Half-Century Landmark

Rohit also has a chance to enter a rare club in ODIs. Currently ninth on the list for most ODI half-centuries, he could surpass Rahul Dravid, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Jayawardene. Six fifties this year would make him only the sixth batter to reach 100 ODI half-centuries.

Six-Hitting Record Watch

Rohit Sharma already leads the chart for most sixes in international cricket, while Virat Kohli sits third. Kohli needs 42 more sixes to overtake MS Dhoni and move into second place on the list.

With a packed ODI calendar ahead, 2026 could be a landmark year for both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they continue to chase history in Indian colours.