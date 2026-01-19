Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Five Indians Who Lost World Cup Chances To Injury - Will Washington Be Ruled Out Too?

Five Indians Who Lost World Cup Chances To Injury - Will Washington Be Ruled Out Too?

Several players in the past have missed World Cups despite being selected in the squad due to injuries. Here's a look at five such Indian cricketers.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been named in India's squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to begin on February 7 next month.

However, his participation is now under a cloud due to injury. Sundar picked up the injury during the first match of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand and has since been ruled out of the subsequent T20 series as well.

If he fails to recover in time, Sundar could also miss T20 World Cup 2026.

This situation is not new for Indian cricket, as several players in the past have missed World Cups despite being selected in the squad due to injuries.

Here's a look at five such Indian cricketers.

1. Jasprit Bumrah

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah missed 2022 T20 World Cup because of a back injury. Although he was initially selected in the squad, he was ruled out before the tournament, with Mohammed Shami being drafted in as his replacement.

2. Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag missed two T20 World Cups owing to injury concerns. He was ruled out of the 2009 edition due to a shoulder injury, and in 2010, the same issue forced him out again, leading to Murali Vijay being included in the squad.

3. Axar Patel

India's T20 vice-captain Axar Patel was selected for 2023 World Cup but sustained an injury ahead of the tournament. As a result, veteran off-spinner R Ashwin was brought into the squad as his replacement.

4. Ishant Sharma

Former fast bowler Ishant Sharma missed 2015 ODI World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, after suffering a knee injury. He was ruled out before the tournament began, with Mohit Sharma taking his place.

5. Praveen Kumar

Praveen Kumar was part of India's squad for the 2011 ODI World Cup but could not take part due to an elbow injury. S Sreesanth was later named as his replacement for the tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Washington Sundar participating in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Washington Sundar has been named in the squad but his participation is uncertain due to an injury sustained in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Which Indian players have missed World Cups due to injury despite being selected?

Jasprit Bumrah, Virender Sehwag, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, and Praveen Kumar are among the Indian cricketers who have missed World Cups due to injuries after being selected.

Why did Jasprit Bumrah miss the 2022 T20 World Cup?

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the 2022 T20 World Cup before the tournament due to a back injury. Mohammed Shami replaced him.

What injury caused Virender Sehwag to miss T20 World Cups?

Virender Sehwag missed the 2009 and 2010 T20 World Cups due to a recurring shoulder injury. Murali Vijay was his replacement.

Published at : 19 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Embed widget