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HomeSportsCricketFive Cricket Legends Who Converted To Another Religion - One Each From India And Pakistan

Five Cricket Legends Who Converted To Another Religion - One Each From India And Pakistan

Here’s a look at five well-known cricketers who chose a different spiritual path.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 12:34 PM (IST)

The world of cricket has witnessed several players who made significant personal choices in their lives, including changing their religion due to faith, family, or personal beliefs. In some cases, these decisions surprised fans around the globe.

Notably, cricketers such as Vinod Kambli from India and Mohammad Yousuf from Pakistan are among those who embraced a different religion during their lives. Here’s a look at five well-known cricketers who chose a different spiritual path.

1. Mohammad Yousuf - Pakistan

Former Pakistan batting star Mohammad Yousuf was originally known as Yousuf Youhana and was born into a Christian family. In 2005, he converted to Islam and adopted the name Mohammad Yousuf. A year later, he produced one of the greatest batting seasons in Test history, scoring 1,788 runs in 2006, the most runs in a calendar year in Test cricket.

2. Vinod Kambli - India

Ex-India cricketer Vinod Kambli was born into a Hindu family but later embraced Christianity after marrying his childhood friend Andrea. Kambli has often said he respects all religions but chose Christianity while supporting his wife’s faith.

3. Tillakaratne Dilshan - Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan great Tillakaratne Dilshan was born as Tuwan Mohammad Dilshan into a Muslim family. After his parents separated, he decided to follow his mother’s Buddhist faith and later changed his name to Tillakaratne Mudiyanselage Dilshan. He went on to become one of Sri Lanka’s most successful opening batters.

4. Wayne Parnell - South Africa

South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell converted to Islam in 2011 and adopted the name Waleed. However, in professional cricket he continued to be known as Wayne Parnell. He described the decision as a deeply personal one after spending considerable time learning about the religion.

5. Suraj Randiv - Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lankan spinner Suraj Randiv was originally named Mohammed Marshook Mohammed Suraj and was born into a Muslim family. He later embraced Buddhism and changed his name to Suraj Randiv. After retiring from international cricket, he eventually settled in Australia.

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
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IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
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