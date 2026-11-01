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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Finn Allen Takes Stunning Boundary Catch, But Third Umpire Gives Ishan Kishan A Lifeline

WATCH: Finn Allen Takes Stunning Boundary Catch, But Third Umpire Gives Ishan Kishan A Lifeline

Finn Allen thought he had pulled off a stunning boundary catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan, but a third-umpire review spotted a crucial error and overturned the decision.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Finn Allen nearly caught Ishan Kishan near the boundary.
  • His acrobatic effort was reviewed by the third umpire.
  • Replays showed Allen's toe touched boundary before release.

Finn Allen Catch: A moment of brilliance from Finn Allen nearly gave New Zealand a spectacular breakthrough against India, but a tiny detail in the execution changed everything. The Black Caps fielder thought he had pulled off a remarkable catch to send Ishan Kishan back to the pavilion during the fifth T20I at Seddon Park. However, a lengthy review by the third umpire ensured the Indian batsman stayed at the crease. The incident unfolded in the seventh over, with Mitchell Santner operating.

Finn Allen's Acrobatic Effort Goes To The Third Umpire

Ishan Kishan attempted to clear the boundary straight down the ground but did not make clean contact.

Moving quickly towards his right, Allen got underneath the ball and appeared to complete an outstanding catch close to the boundary.

However, with his momentum threatening to carry him beyond the ropes, the fielder tried to flick the ball back into the playing area before stepping outside.

Also Check || ‘Un-Australian, Utterly Disgraceful’: David Warner Blasts Australia After South Africa Humiliation

It was a desperate piece of athleticism, and for a moment, it looked as though New Zealand had secured a major wicket.

The decision, however, was far from straightforward, prompting the on-field officials to refer the matter upstairs.

Third Umpire Finds Crucial Flaw

The television umpire went through several replays, examining the sequence from different angles.

A split-screen view was also requested to establish exactly when Allen released the ball in relation to his contact with the ground.

The review revealed the decisive detail: Allen's right toe had touched the ground before the ball left his hand.

That meant the fielder had made contact with the ground beyond the boundary while still holding the ball, making the effort illegal.

Kishan was therefore given a lifeline after what initially appeared to be a stunning dismissal.

The reprieve did not last until the end of his innings. Kishan eventually departed for a brisk 61 off 32 deliveries in the 11th over, with Blair Tickner claiming the wicket and Nathan Smith completing the catch.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the controversy surrounding Finn Allen's catch attempt?

Finn Allen appeared to take a spectacular catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan, but his momentum carried him towards the boundary. He tried to flick the ball back into play before stepping out.

Why was Ishan Kishan given not out after the catch attempt?

The third umpire ruled Kishan not out because replays showed Allen's right toe touched the ground beyond the boundary before he released the ball. This made the catch illegal.

Who was bowling when Finn Allen attempted the catch?

Mitchell Santner was bowling for New Zealand in the seventh over when Finn Allen made his acrobatic attempt to catch Ishan Kishan.

What was the final outcome for Ishan Kishan after the controversial catch?

Ishan Kishan received a lifeline but was eventually dismissed later in his innings. He departed for a brisk 61 runs off 32 deliveries in the 11th over.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Ishan Kishan IND Vs NZ T20Is Finn Allen
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