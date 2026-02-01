Finn Allen's IPL Team Revealed: Which Team Bought Him And For How Much

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Greenfield International Stadium witnessed a batting masterclass on Saturday, though it came from a visiting blade. Chasing a mammoth target of 272 set by India, New Zealand opener Finn Allen decided to go toe-to-toe with the required run rate.

While Black Caps eventually fell short, Allen’s aggressive 80 off just 38 deliveries has left Indian Premier League fans, particularly those in Kolkata, buzzing with excitement.

His innings was a display of pure timing and raw power, featuring 8 boundaries and 6 massive sixes. Reaching his half-century in just 22 balls, Allen proved why he is considered one of the most dangerous T20 prospects in the world today.

The KKR Connection

For those wondering which colors Finn Alenn will sport in the IPL 2026 season, the answer lies in the historic corridors of Eden Gardens. During IPL 2026 mini-auction held in December 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured Finn Allen’s services for a modest sum of ₹2 Crore.

Securing a player of his caliber at his base price is already being hailed as a "steal" by cricket analysts. KKR, known for their aggressive brand of cricket at the top of the order, see Allen as the perfect replacement or partner for explosive starts.

His ability to dominate the powerplay overs mirrors the impact Phil Salt had for the franchise in previous editions.

Consistent Form

The purple patch for Finn Allen did not start in Thiruvananthapuram. He arrives in the Indian subcontinent on the back of a legendary Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 campaign.

Representing the Perth Scorchers, Allen ended the season as the highest run-scorer, amassing 466 runs across 11 matches.

His BBL statistics are terrifying for any bowling unit: a strike rate of 184.19 and a tournament-high 38 sixes. He even registered a blistering century against the Melbourne Renegades, proving he can anchor an innings while maintaining a high tempo.

With a career T20 strike rate touching 175, Allen is not just a one-hit wonder but a consistent threat in the shortest format of the game.

Career Statistics and What to Expect

At 26, Allen is entering the prime of his career. His overall T20 record boasts nearly 5,000 runs, including 5 centuries and 32 fifties.

His average sits around 30 but it is the velocity of his scoring that sets him apart. For KKR fans, the combination of Allen’s form and the spin-friendly conditions of Kolkata, where he can use his long levers to clear the ropes, promises a thrilling 2026 season.

As the T20 World Cup approaches, this knock against a high-quality Indian attack confirms that KKR has found a genuine match-winner.