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English NewsSportsCricketFIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo's Penalty Inspires Portugal To Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Croatia

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo's Penalty Inspires Portugal To Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Croatia

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonçalo Ramos strike to send Portugal past resilient Croatia. Read full match report here.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Portugal secured 2-1 victory over Croatia in World Cup.
  • Croatia scored first; Ronaldo's 68th-minute penalty equalized.
  • Gonçalo Ramos scored decisive 94th-minute winner for Portugal.
  • Portugal advances to quarterfinals, facing Spain in Dallas.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The Portugal national football team clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia national football team at the Toronto Stadium. A persistent, light afternoon drizzle glazed the surface throughout the daylight fixture, adding tactical complexity as both European heavyweights traded second-half blows. The high-stakes Round of 32 clash delivered grandstand finishes, sending Roberto Martínez’s line-up through to the next round.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Equaliser

The opening half concluded without goals as a highly structured Croatian midfield managed to restrict space effectively. The tactical stalemate vanished in the 53rd minute when full-back Josip Stanišić delivered a low cross into the box. Ivan Perišić reacted fastest, drilling a fine strike past Diogo Costa to put the dark-suited outfit ahead.

Portugal responded by advancing their creative lines, forcing a critical error inside the penalty box 15 minutes later. Cristiano Ronaldo assumed total responsibility from the spot, calmly sending goalkeeper Dominik Livaković the wrong way. The historic 68th-minute conversion marked the veteran forward's first-ever career goal in a World Cup knockout match.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With Penalty Kick, Does Epic Siu Celebration

Gonçalo Ramos' Stoppage Time Winner

The match appeared destined for extra time as both defensive units maintained strict discipline under the grey sky. However, substitute forward Gonçalo Ramos turned hero in the 94th minute, turning home a loose ball. The late strike triggered wild celebrations across the Portuguese technical area as the final whistle blew.

Croatia launched a desperate final assault, seeing a dramatic equalizer from Joško Gvardiol ruled out for offside. The subsequent VAR confirmation sparked heated protests from the Croatian bench as their tournament run ended. Portugal officially advance to face Spain in a highly anticipated quarter-final fixture in Dallas.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the Portugal vs. Croatia match?

Portugal secured a 2-1 victory over Croatia in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. Gonçalo Ramos scored the winning goal in stoppage time.

Who scored for Portugal in the match?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an equalizer from a penalty in the 68th minute. Substitute Gonçalo Ramos then scored the winning goal in the 94th minute.

What was significant about Cristiano Ronaldo's goal?

His 68th-minute penalty marked his first-ever career goal in a World Cup knockout match. He calmly sent goalkeeper Dominik Livaković the wrong way.

Who will Portugal play in the next round?

Portugal will advance to face Spain in a highly anticipated quarter-final fixture. The next match is scheduled to take place in Dallas.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 06:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Portugal Vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
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