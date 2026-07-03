FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo's Penalty Inspires Portugal To Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Croatia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Portugal secured 2-1 victory over Croatia in World Cup.

Croatia scored first; Ronaldo's 68th-minute penalty equalized.

Gonçalo Ramos scored decisive 94th-minute winner for Portugal.

Portugal advances to quarterfinals, facing Spain in Dallas.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The Portugal national football team clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia national football team at the Toronto Stadium. A persistent, light afternoon drizzle glazed the surface throughout the daylight fixture, adding tactical complexity as both European heavyweights traded second-half blows. The high-stakes Round of 32 clash delivered grandstand finishes, sending Roberto Martínez’s line-up through to the next round.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Equaliser

The opening half concluded without goals as a highly structured Croatian midfield managed to restrict space effectively. The tactical stalemate vanished in the 53rd minute when full-back Josip Stanišić delivered a low cross into the box. Ivan Perišić reacted fastest, drilling a fine strike past Diogo Costa to put the dark-suited outfit ahead.

Portugal responded by advancing their creative lines, forcing a critical error inside the penalty box 15 minutes later. Cristiano Ronaldo assumed total responsibility from the spot, calmly sending goalkeeper Dominik Livaković the wrong way. The historic 68th-minute conversion marked the veteran forward's first-ever career goal in a World Cup knockout match.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With Penalty Kick, Does Epic Siu Celebration

Gonçalo Ramos' Stoppage Time Winner

The match appeared destined for extra time as both defensive units maintained strict discipline under the grey sky. However, substitute forward Gonçalo Ramos turned hero in the 94th minute, turning home a loose ball. The late strike triggered wild celebrations across the Portuguese technical area as the final whistle blew.

Croatia launched a desperate final assault, seeing a dramatic equalizer from Joško Gvardiol ruled out for offside. The subsequent VAR confirmation sparked heated protests from the Croatian bench as their tournament run ended. Portugal officially advance to face Spain in a highly anticipated quarter-final fixture in Dallas.