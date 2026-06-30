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English NewsSportsCricketFIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar Brutally Trolls German Economist Who Predicted Brazil's Loss

FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar Brutally Trolls German Economist Who Predicted Brazil's Loss

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil's Neymar mocks German economist Joachim Klement on X after Gabriel Martinelli's 95th-minute winner secures a 2-1 World Cup 2026 comeback win over Japan, defying a viral prediction model.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Martinelli's late goal secured Brazil's dramatic 2-1 victory.
  • Neymar then mocked an economist predicting Brazil's early exit.
  • Coach Ancelotti preserved Neymar for potential extra time play.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar targeted a prominent German economist on social media after Brazil secured a dramatic comeback victory against Japan during their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout fixture. The forward, who did not feature on the pitch, mocked a pre-match statistical model that had confidently forecast an early tournament departure for the South American giants in the Round of 32.

Social Media Mockery Follows Knockout Drama

The veteran attacker took to the social platform X shortly after the final whistle blew. He directly addressed the researcher who had doubted the progression of the national squad.

Neymar wrote on X, "Sr. Joachim klement ... favor tentar na proxima copa," which translates to English as, "Mr Joachim Klement... please try again at the next World Cup."

WATCH POST

The target of the joke was Joachim Klement, a financier reputed for successfully forecasting the tournament winners for the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions using complex data sets.

Tactical Restraint Kept Star on Bench

National team head coach Carlo Ancelotti explained his decision to keep the superstar on the substitutes' bench throughout the tense encounter. The manager was thinking ahead to additional time.

"I talked to Ney, if we don't draw, he'd come on at 60 minutes," Ancelotti told host broadcasters during his post-match interview while explaining his substitution strategy.

"Since we drew, I was preserving him for the 30 minutes of extra time," the Italian tactician added to host broadcasters when discussing his careful management of the forward.

Late Drama Secures Progression for Brazil

The match itself provided immense drama for the spectators. Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli scored a decisive winning goal in the ninety-fifth minute of play to seal the comeback victory.

The late strike ensured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over a disciplined Japanese side. The result sparked wild celebrations across the stadium and booked a place in the next round.

The five-time world champions now advance to the Round of 16 phase. They will face either the Ivory Coast or Norway on 5 July at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Neymar mock a German economist on social media?

Neymar mocked Joachim Klement because Klement's statistical model had predicted Brazil's early exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. This happened after Brazil's comeback victory against Japan.

Who is Joachim Klement, the economist Neymar mocked?

Joachim Klement is a financier known for successfully forecasting the winners of the 2014, 2018, and 2022 World Cups. He uses complex data sets for his predictions.

Why did Neymar not play in Brazil's match against Japan?

Coach Carlo Ancelotti kept Neymar on the bench to preserve him for potential extra time. Ancelotti stated Neymar would have come on at 60 minutes if they hadn't drawn.

What was the final score of the match between Brazil and Japan?

Brazil secured a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory against a disciplined Japanese side. Gabriel Martinelli scored the decisive winning goal in the ninety-fifth minute.

Who will Brazil play in the next round of the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Brazil will advance to the Round of 16 and face either the Ivory Coast or Norway. The match is scheduled for July 5th at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neymar Jr FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026
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