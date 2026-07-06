This FIFA World Cup Star Has More ICC Trophies Than Anyone Else In Cricket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ellyse Perry achieved record nine ICC cricket World Cup titles.

Her unique career notably includes playing in a FIFA World Cup.

Perry scored a FIFA goal before dedicating exclusively to cricket.

Her versatility and impact defined Australia's golden cricket era.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia’s latest Women’s T20 World Cup title confirms Ellyse Perry as the most successful player in International Cricket Council history. While most modern athletes specialise early, Perry’s path to a record ninth global trophy uniquely includes a FIFA World Cup goal. Her career defies the constraints of the modern single-sport ecosystem, changing how we define longevity at the crease.

Decorated World Cup Career Of Ellyse Perry

Australia lifted the trophy in England after captain Sophie Molineux guided the squad to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the hosts. Perry acted as the engine room of the campaign, hitting 198 runs at an average of 49.50. She also stepped up in the bowling department, taking four wickets across tight five-over spells when needed.

Her nine ICC cricket titles now encompass two 50-over World Cups alongside seven T20 World Cup triumphs. This sustained dominance stems directly from her elite athletic foundation. She debuted for Australia’s national football and cricket teams in the same year, balancing both sports at the highest level for nearly a decade.

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With all these achievements, Perry holds the record for most ICC trophy wins.

Perry Has Played Both In FIFA & ICC World Cups

Perry remains the only cricketer to play in a FIFA World Cup. At the 2011 tournament in Germany, she started for the Matildas and scored a memorable quarter-final goal against Sweden. When she chose to commit exclusively to cricket in 2014, she brought that elite football fitness and big-match temperament into the Australian dressing room.

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Her decision altered the trajectory of women's cricket. By focusing her attention on a single discipline, Perry raised the benchmark for all-rounders globally. Her ninth medal is not just a personal milestone; it represents the golden era of an unstoppable Australian team built around her versatile skills.