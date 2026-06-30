FIFA World Cup 2026: Dutch Star Gets Ovation For Goal Despite Elimination & Unborn Baby's Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netherlands' Cody Gakpo played after unborn child's tragic death.

Gakpo scored, showing raw emotion, supported by his teammates.

Coach lauded his resilience; team rallied around personal tragedy.

Fans gave Gakpo thunderous standing ovation for his bravery.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo received a moving standing ovation from spectators at the Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico, during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match on Monday. The twenty-seven-year-old Liverpool attacker elected to stay with the squad and perform despite announcing the tragic death of his unborn child, Elijah Raphael Gakpo, alongside his partner Noa van der Bij just two days prior.

Heartbreak & Tribute on the Pitch

The Dutch international broke a tense stalemate in the seventy-second minute of the knockout tie by sliding an emphatic opening goal past Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Gakpo immediately sank to his knees on the turf, covering his face in visible tears as the deep emotional toll of the weekend came to light.

Teammates quickly surrounded him with embraces of support before the forward stood up, pointed to the heavens, and offered a prayer. The poignant moment was witnessed by billions watching worldwide, including his parents who were seen weeping inside the stadium stands.

This strike marked his third goal of the current tournament and his sixth World Cup goal overall, tying him with iconic Dutch legends like Dennis Bergkamp and Arjen Robben.

Unwavering Commitment to the National Team

Despite suffering immense personal grief far from home, Gakpo refused to abandon his international duties, showing an exceptional level of resilience that deeply moved the Netherlands coaching staff.

"I think he dealt with it very well," Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman stated to reporters before the match, as documented by Maya Koluder-Ramirez of the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

"There was never a moment where he said he wanted to leave the squad and go home," Koeman added. "That says a lot about his maturity and the way in which he can deal with this."

Unity & Perspective Within the Squad

The tragic loss served as an immediate reminder of life outside the sport, prompting the entire Oranje camp to rally behind their grieving teammate throughout the knockout preparations.

"The most important thing is to ask, ‘What do you need?" Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk explained to the Carmical Sports Media Institute when discussing the tragedy.

"It's awful news, and reminds us that football is secondary and there are much more important things in life," Van Dijk concluded in his pre-match address.

A Heartbreaking Farewell and Standing Ovation

The emotional narrative reached its peak in the hundred and thirteenth minute of extra time when Koeman substituted Gakpo for Justin Kluivert.

As the forward walked off the pitch, the entire Dutch fan section rose to their feet to deliver a thunderous standing ovation. The applause echoed across the arena, offering a profound show of appreciation for a player who gave everything for his country during a dark hour.

Morocco ultimately equalised late through Issa Diop and progressed via a 3-2 penalty shootout victory, ending the Netherlands' campaign, but the night belonged to Gakpo's unforgettable bravery.