FIFA World Cup: Argentina Manager's Big Statement On Lionel Messi's Potential Retirement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina lost World Cup final; Scaloni backs Messi's future decision.

Scaloni confirms Messi will play as long as he desires.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0, securing their second World Cup.

Messi's international career remains open; his decision awaits.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has thrown his support behind Lionel Messi amid growing speculation over the captain's international future following the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. After Argentina's 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain, Scaloni made it clear that the decision rests entirely with Messi, insisting the veteran forward will continue playing for as long as he wants. The defeat ended Argentina's title defence but did little to change Scaloni's view of his captain.

Scaloni Backs Messi To Decide His Own Future

The World Cup final reignited debate over whether Messi had played his last match on football's biggest stage. At 39, the Argentina captain has little left to prove after winning the World Cup in 2022 and lifting two Copa América titles.

Scaloni, however, dismissed any talk of retirement from within the Argentina camp. He said the squad would continue supporting Messi regardless of how long he chooses to play.

Speaking after the final, Scaloni told The Athletic:

"Well, he's 39 years old now. Unbelievable. There's nothing new to discover from my side. It was crystal clear for me that he's going to play up until he decides to do so, and that all the team players, team-mates, and all of his people were going to support him. And I hope that everyone feels proud of him and of what he's achieved because he's the best football player ever."

Messi finished another impressive World Cup campaign with eight goals and four assists, helping Argentina reach a second consecutive final despite falling short against Spain.

Spain Ends Argentina's Title Defence

Spain secured their second FIFA World Cup title after Ferran Torres scored the winner in the 106th minute of extra time at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Luis de la Fuente's side controlled large spells of the final and completed an unbeaten tournament, conceding only one goal across eight matches. Their disciplined display prevented Argentina from creating sustained attacking pressure for much of the contest.

The victory added the FIFA World Cup to Spain's UEFA Euro 2024 triumph and confirmed the emergence of another successful generation led by Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Unai Simón.

Torres also entered the record books by becoming the first substitute since Mario Götze in 2014 to score the winning goal in a World Cup final.

Argentina Turn Attention To The Future

The defeat brought an emotional end to Argentina's attempt to retain the World Cup. It also raised fresh questions about the future of several senior players who formed the core of the team's recent success.

While Messi's next international appearance remains uncertain, Scaloni's comments made one thing clear. Argentina's coaching staff have no plans to influence that decision and believe the captain has earned the right to choose his own timeline.

For now, Messi's international career remains open. Whether he continues into the next World Cup cycle will depend entirely on his own decision rather than outside expectation.