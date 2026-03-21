Vaibhav Suryavanshi's favorite movie is 'Dhurandhar'.
'Favourite Movie Dhurandhar': How Did 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Watch 'A-Rated' Movie? Internet Reacts
Dhurandhar: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has once again found himself in internet age debates after a candid chat with Harsha Bhogle during the BCCI Naman Awards.
Indian cricket’s newest sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has once again found himself at the center of a social media storm, this time, not for his record-breaking 35-ball IPL century, but for his taste in cinema. During the recent BCCI Naman Awards 2026, the 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener sat down for a rapid-fire round with veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle. When asked about his favorite movie, Suryavanshi didn’t hesitate for a second: "Dhurandhar."
The answer immediately sent the internet into a tailspin, as the Aditya Dhar-directed espionage thriller, starring Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, carries a strict 'A' (Adults Only) certificate from the CBFC.
The "A-Rated" Dilemma: How Did He Watch It?
Social media users were quick to pull up the receipts, pointing out the mathematical impossibility of a 14-year-old legally viewing the film in a theater. While the youngster was busy celebrating the U-19 World Cup 2026 title with his teammates, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with posts.
Watch Post
A Big Trouble awaits for Vaibhav Suryavanshi after publicly revealing that his favorite movie is Dhurandhar. 😧😮— KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) March 16, 2026
He’s just 14, while the film carries an 18+ A certificate. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ByvZnINbXv
The Theatre Theory: Some joked that Suryavanshi must have used his explosive batting reputation to intimidate theater ushers.
The OTT Reality: More grounded fans pointed out that since Dhurandhar is currently streaming on Netflix, parental controls, or a lack thereof, likely provided the teenage prodigy his fix of Ranveer Singh’s "ruthless action mode."
The "Social Media" Defense: Others argued that in 2026, you don't even need to watch a full movie to call it your favorite. With "Bade Saab" edits and action clips from Dhurandhar viral on Instagram and TikTok, the movie’s cult status among Gen Z is unavoidable.
Age Controversy 2.0
The incident has reignited the long-standing (and often debunked) debate regarding Suryavanshi’s age. Having become the youngest debutant and centurion in IPL history at just 14, he has faced constant scrutiny from "age-gate" skeptics.
One viral tweet summed up the sentiment:
"Bro is 14 since past 3 years and will remain 14 until next 5 years"
Despite the light-hearted trolling, most fans have rushed to his defense, noting that naming a blockbuster as a favorite is hardly a "scandal."
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Vaibhav Suryavanshi's favorite movie?
Why did Vaibhav Suryavanshi's favorite movie choice cause a stir?
The movie 'Dhurandhar' has an 'A' (Adults Only) certificate, and Suryavanshi is only 14 years old.
How might Vaibhav Suryavanshi have watched 'Dhurandhar'?
He might have watched it on Netflix with parental controls bypassed, or simply by seeing viral clips online.
Has Vaibhav Suryavanshi faced age-related scrutiny before?
Yes, due to being the youngest IPL debutant and centurion at 14, he has faced skepticism about his age.