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Indian cricket’s newest sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has once again found himself at the center of a social media storm, this time, not for his record-breaking 35-ball IPL century, but for his taste in cinema. During the recent BCCI Naman Awards 2026, the 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener sat down for a rapid-fire round with veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle. When asked about his favorite movie, Suryavanshi didn’t hesitate for a second: "Dhurandhar."

The answer immediately sent the internet into a tailspin, as the Aditya Dhar-directed espionage thriller, starring Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, carries a strict 'A' (Adults Only) certificate from the CBFC.





The "A-Rated" Dilemma: How Did He Watch It?

Social media users were quick to pull up the receipts, pointing out the mathematical impossibility of a 14-year-old legally viewing the film in a theater. While the youngster was busy celebrating the U-19 World Cup 2026 title with his teammates, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with posts.

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A Big Trouble awaits for Vaibhav Suryavanshi after publicly revealing that his favorite movie is Dhurandhar. 😧😮



He’s just 14, while the film carries an 18+ A certificate. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ByvZnINbXv — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) March 16, 2026

The Theatre Theory: Some joked that Suryavanshi must have used his explosive batting reputation to intimidate theater ushers.

The OTT Reality: More grounded fans pointed out that since Dhurandhar is currently streaming on Netflix, parental controls, or a lack thereof, likely provided the teenage prodigy his fix of Ranveer Singh’s "ruthless action mode."





The "Social Media" Defense: Others argued that in 2026, you don't even need to watch a full movie to call it your favorite. With "Bade Saab" edits and action clips from Dhurandhar viral on Instagram and TikTok, the movie’s cult status among Gen Z is unavoidable.





Age Controversy 2.0

The incident has reignited the long-standing (and often debunked) debate regarding Suryavanshi’s age. Having become the youngest debutant and centurion in IPL history at just 14, he has faced constant scrutiny from "age-gate" skeptics.

One viral tweet summed up the sentiment:

"Bro is 14 since past 3 years and will remain 14 until next 5 years"





Despite the light-hearted trolling, most fans have rushed to his defense, noting that naming a blockbuster as a favorite is hardly a "scandal."