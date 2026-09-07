Fatima Sana Punished! Pakistan Captain Fined For Shafali Verma Send-Off

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan captain Fatima Sana fined for disparaging gestures.

Fatima breached ICC Code, receiving second demerit point.

She admitted the offense, avoiding a formal hearing.

Dubai: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for making "disparaging gestures" after dismissing India opener Shafali Verma during their Women's Asia Cup match, the ICC said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the second over of India's innings when Fatima, after dismissing Shafali, gestured in the direction of the pavilion on Saturday.

She was found to have breached Level 1 Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match." In addition, one demerit point has been added to Fatima's disciplinary record as it was her second offence in a 24-month period, taking her tally to two demerit points inside a year.

Fatima received her earlier demerit point during the first match of a T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on August 6, 2025.

Fatima admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nimali Perera and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Rabab Ahsan levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)