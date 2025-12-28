Fast Bowling Legend Brett Lee Honoured With Australian Cricket Hall Of Fame Induction

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketFast Bowling Legend Brett Lee Honoured With Australian Cricket Hall Of Fame Induction

At 49, Lee is considered one of the quickest bowlers in history, alongside Shoaib Akhtar. He represented Australia from 1999 to 2012, playing 76 Tests, 221 ODIs, and 25 T20Is.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 02:31 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Former fast bowler Brett Lee has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. The announcement was made on Sunday, honouring his impressive international career characterised by exceptional pace, durability, and notable sportsmanship.

At 49, Lee is considered one of the quickest bowlers in history, alongside Shoaib Akhtar. He represented Australia from 1999 to 2012, playing 76 Tests, 221 ODIs, and 25 T20Is. Throughout his career across all formats, he took a total of 718 wickets. In Tests, he claimed 310 wickets, while in ODIs and T20Is, he took 221 and 38 wickets respectively.

The former pacer was a significant pioneer of the early years of the T20 format, playing for several teams globally, including the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. He was part of the Sixers team that secured the first Big Bash League title.

During his career in Australia, Lee contributed to three World Cup-winning teams in 1999, 2003, and 2007. He also participated in several Ashes series against England.

Lee is renowned for consistently crossing the 160 km/h mark on the speed gun. However, he was more than just producing quick deliveries; he had a talent for blending speed with impressive skill.

He was also named Australian Test Player of the Year in 2008 after receiving the prestigious Allan Border Medal. Lee became a well-known figure in India as well, with a strong following due to his numerous appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his involvement in cultural activities such as music and film collaborations.

Peter King, Chair of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, stated that Lee genuinely merits this honour, as he remains an exceptional ambassador for the sport.

“Brett Lee’s induction into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame is richly deserved. He was not only one of the fastest and most exciting bowlers the world has seen, but also an outstanding ambassador for Australian cricket. Brett’s impact transcended statistics — he inspired fans around the world with the way he played the game, the respect he showed opponents, and the pride he took in representing his country," King said in an official statement.

“Now a respected commentator, Lee continues to contribute to the game and its communities globally long after his final delivery. The Australian Cricket Hall of Fame celebrates players whose careers have left a lasting legacy on the sport," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
