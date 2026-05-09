WATCH: Fans Grab Rohit Sharma’s Hand In Shocking Moment, MI Star Reacts Sharply

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fans approached Rohit Sharma's car, grabbed his hand.

Sharma reacted by closing his car window and gesturing them away.

The incident sparked debate on personal space and fan behavior.

Rohit Sharma Virat Video: Rohit Sharma has once again found himself trending on social media, but this time for an uncomfortable fan interaction caught on camera. A viral video circulating online shows two young fans getting extremely close to the cricketer while he was seated inside his car, leading to a tense moment that quickly grabbed widespread attention. In the clip, Rohit can initially be seen smiling and waving at fans gathered outside his vehicle. However, the situation appeared to escalate when two youngsters approached the car window and attempted to hold the Mumbai Indians star’s hand. Check it out:

Rohit Sharma Fans tried to snatch his 3.25 Cr "Giraffe" watch from his wrist. And suddenly he close the mirror. pic.twitter.com/vMIQFxcdxt May 8, 2026

The X post caption alleged one of the fans to have tried removing Rohit’s watch during the interaction, though there has been no official confirmation regarding this claim.

Rohit Sharma’s Reaction Goes Viral

The video shows Rohit reacting immediately after the incident. The veteran batter quickly rolled up the car window and gestured firmly for the boys to move away from the vehicle.

The clip has since sparked major debate online, with many fans criticising the invasion of personal space and calling for better crowd behaviour around cricketers and public figures.

Several users also speculated about the luxury watch Rohit was wearing during the incident. According to online claims, the timepiece was reportedly a Rolex “Giraffe” valued at approximately Rs 3.25 crore. However, the authenticity and exact model of the watch have not been independently confirmed.

Also Check: WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Snaps At Paparazzi While Travelling With Wife Saaniya Chandhok

Rohit Continues Strong IPL 2026 Form

While the viral moment generated attention off the field, Rohit Sharma has been making headlines for his performances in IPL 2026 as well. Representing Mumbai Indians, the 39-year-old recently delivered a match-winning knock against Lucknow Super Giants after returning from a short injury layoff.

Rohit smashed 84 off just 44 deliveries as MI successfully chased down a daunting 229-run target with eight balls remaining.

Despite the emphatic victory, the franchise's overall campaign has been disappointing so far. The five-time champions have managed only three wins from their first 10 matches and remain under pressure in the IPL 2026 Playoff race.

However, the win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has offered the side a glimmer of hope ahead of their upcoming clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday.