Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Siraj engaged fans despite being benched for Test.

Omission surprising given his strong WTC cycle performance.

Gurnoor Brar debuted; New Zealand scored 246/5 Day 1.

Siraj Signs Autographs: Mohammed Siraj had a different role at Hagley Oval on Friday with no place in India's playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand. The fast bowler spent time connecting with the fans gathered around the boundary, signing autographs and acknowledging their cheers. The interaction earned him applause from the crowd during the Christchurch match. Siraj's appearance among the spectators came amid renewed attention on India's decision to leave him out.

Mohammed Siraj signing autographs for fans. Benched in both games, still taking time out at the boundary for fans. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/93PN3xJAxx November 27, 2026

While the Indian team took the field without one of its most experienced pacers, the 31-year-old made sure the fans who had come hoping to catch a glimpse of him did not go home without a memorable moment.

Siraj's Benched Despite Strong WTC Profile

The decision to keep Siraj out for a second consecutive Test has attracted attention, particularly given his record in overseas conditions.

He has been a regular contributor to India's pace attack and remains the team's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

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Siraj has collected 43 wickets from 11 matches in the current cycle, a tally that puts him fourth among all bowlers.

His numbers have added to the discussion around his omission, although India have opted to go with a different combination for the Christchurch fixture.

Gurnoor Brar Makes Test Debut as India Bowl First

India made one change to their line-up for the second Test, bringing in young pacer Gurnoor Brar in place of Prasidh Krishna.

Brar earned his maiden Test cap, while Siraj was once again left out of the final XI.

India began the match by bowling first, with New Zealand reaching 246/5 by the close of play on Day 1.

Brar made an impact with the ball, while Akash Deep, Washington Sundar and Anshul Kamboj also picked up wickets.

Although Siraj could not contribute on the field, his interaction with fans became one of the notable off-field moments from the opening day in Christchurch.