WATCH: Fan Runs Onto Field, Snatches Rahmanullah Gurbaz's Cap During Afghanistan T20 Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A fan unexpectedly invaded pitch, stealing Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cap.

Mis Ainak Knights convincingly defeated Band-e-Amir Dragons by eight wickets.

Gurbaz scored a half-century, guiding Knights to their victory.

Fan Steals Gurbaz's Cap: An unusual pitch invasion provided one of the most talked-about moments of the Shpageeza Cricket League after a fan dashed onto the field and took Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cap during Friday's clash between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Mis Ainak Knights. The incident briefly interrupted play and quickly gained attention online, with videos of the moment circulating widely across social media. Check it out:

🚨 SOMETHING FUNNY HAPPENED IN AFGHANISTAN 🚨



- A pitch invader ran into Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the field during today’s Shpageeza match, grabbing his cap before making a quick exit 🤪



- A must watch 👇pic.twitter.com/e9hGe3nmOT July 3, 2026

While the match itself ended in a convincing victory for Mis Ainak Knights, it was the unexpected interaction involving the Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter that captured the imagination of fans.

Fan's Dash Leaves Players Surprised

The incident unfolded during the first innings as Gurbaz was stationed in the field. A spectator managed to breach security before sprinting towards the Afghanistan international.

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In a matter of seconds, the fan removed Gurbaz's cap and raced away before security could intervene.

The unexpected stunt caught everyone by surprise and produced smiles from both players and those watching the contest.

The brief interruption soon became the biggest talking point from the game, with clips of the fan's dash spreading rapidly across social media platforms.

Mis Ainak Knights Cruise To Comfortable Victory

As for the match, batting first, the Dragons struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for 114 in 19.3 overs, leaving the Knights with a modest target to chase.

The reply proved straightforward. Mis Ainak Knights reached the required 115 runs in just 9.4 overs to seal an emphatic eight-wicket victory.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a key role in the successful chase, producing a half-century to guide his side towards the target. Khalid Taniwal also reached the fifty-run mark, with the pair ensuring there were no late setbacks as the Knights wrapped up the contest with ease.