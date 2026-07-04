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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Fan Runs Onto Field, Snatches Rahmanullah Gurbaz's Cap During Afghanistan T20 Match

WATCH: Fan Runs Onto Field, Snatches Rahmanullah Gurbaz's Cap During Afghanistan T20 Match

A fan stole Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cap after running onto the field during a Shpageeza Cricket League match, before Mis Ainak Knights cruised to victory.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A fan unexpectedly invaded pitch, stealing Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cap.
  • Mis Ainak Knights convincingly defeated Band-e-Amir Dragons by eight wickets.
  • Gurbaz scored a half-century, guiding Knights to their victory.

Fan Steals Gurbaz's Cap: An unusual pitch invasion provided one of the most talked-about moments of the Shpageeza Cricket League after a fan dashed onto the field and took Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cap during Friday's clash between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Mis Ainak Knights. The incident briefly interrupted play and quickly gained attention online, with videos of the moment circulating widely across social media. Check it out:

While the match itself ended in a convincing victory for Mis Ainak Knights, it was the unexpected interaction involving the Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter that captured the imagination of fans.

Fan's Dash Leaves Players Surprised

The incident unfolded during the first innings as Gurbaz was stationed in the field. A spectator managed to breach security before sprinting towards the Afghanistan international.

Also Check: On This Day, BCCI Shared One Of Cricket's Most Iconic Videos

In a matter of seconds, the fan removed Gurbaz's cap and raced away before security could intervene.

The unexpected stunt caught everyone by surprise and produced smiles from both players and those watching the contest.

The brief interruption soon became the biggest talking point from the game, with clips of the fan's dash spreading rapidly across social media platforms.

Mis Ainak Knights Cruise To Comfortable Victory

As for the match, batting first, the Dragons struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for 114 in 19.3 overs, leaving the Knights with a modest target to chase.

The reply proved straightforward. Mis Ainak Knights reached the required 115 runs in just 9.4 overs to seal an emphatic eight-wicket victory.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a key role in the successful chase, producing a half-century to guide his side towards the target. Khalid Taniwal also reached the fifty-run mark, with the pair ensuring there were no late setbacks as the Knights wrapped up the contest with ease.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual incident happened in the Shpageeza Cricket League?

A fan ran onto the field during a match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Mis Ainak Knights, taking Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cap. This briefly interrupted play and quickly gained attention online.

Who was involved in the pitch invasion incident?

The incident involved Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, whose cap was taken by a spectator. The fan managed to breach security and surprise everyone present.

What was the outcome of the match?

Mis Ainak Knights secured a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Band-e-Amir Dragons. They chased down a target of 115 runs in just 9.4 overs.

How did Rahmanullah Gurbaz perform in the match?

Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a key role for Mis Ainak Knights in their successful chase. He produced a half-century, guiding his team towards the target.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Cricket Afghanistan T20 Shpageeza Cricket League
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