Fan Shouts 'Coaching Chodh De, World Cup Bhool Ja' At Gautam Gambhir; Video Goes Viral

HomeSportsCricketFan Shouts 'Coaching Chodh De, World Cup Bhool Ja' At Gautam Gambhir; Video Goes Viral

Ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI at Ranchi, a video has gone viral in which a supporter can be heard openly mocking and scolding the Indian head coach.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gautam Gambhir trolled ahead IND vs SA 1st ODI: Team India's recent 0-2 loss in the Test series against South Africa has intensified criticism of head coach Gautam Gambhir.

India's Test performance under his leadership has drawn significant disappointment, especially after the earlier 0-3 home whitewash against New Zealand. With two major defeats back-to-back, frustrated fans have begun directing their anger at Gambhir.

Fan takes a dig at Gambhir

The opening ODI is set to take place in Ranchi on November 30, 2025. Just before the match, a clip circulating online shows a fan in the stands watching India’s practice session.

When Gautam Gambhir appeared, the fan shouted in frustration, urging him to step down. The fan remarked, “We lost 3-0 at home and then against South Africa too. Quit coaching. If we can’t beat South Africa at home, forget the 2027 World Cup.”

Watch Video

Gambhir’s chance to bounce back

Despite the Test setback, India still has the ODI and T20 series to make a comeback.

Gambhir has historically performed well in both limited-overs formats, giving him an opportunity to silence critics. The three-match ODI series starts on November 30, followed by a five-match T20 series beginning December 9. Strong performances in these formats could help India redeem their Test defeat.

India’s ODI squad

The T20 squad is yet to be announced, but the ODI team for the South Africa series includes: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (captain & wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA 1st ODI IND Vs SA SA Vs IND Gautam Gambhir Trolled
