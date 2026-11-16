WATCH: Fan Asks India Pacer To His Hold Baby During IND vs NZ ODI Series Decider

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash Thakur debuted in fifth ODI against New Zealand.

A fan humorously asked Thakur to hold baby for photo.

Thakur politely declined the unusual request during the match.

Making his India ODI debut is a moment Yash Thakur will remember, but an unexpected exchange with a fan ensured that his first appearance also produced a hilarious off-field moment. A video of the incident during the fifth ODI against New Zealand has been circulating widely on social media. Thakur was stationed near the boundary when a few spectators approached him for autographs. One fan, however, appeared to have a different request.

Asking a fielder to hold your baby in between a game is wild lmao 🤣😂😂 https://t.co/F1OsUBiFaP November 15, 2026

He seemingly wanted the fast bowler to hold his baby and click a photograph.

With the game still in progress, Thakur was not in a position to entertain the unusual request. He promptly declined, and the brief interaction was caught on camera.

Yash Thakur Makes ODI Debut Against New Zealand

The incident took place during the series-deciding fifth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Yash Thakur was handed his maiden ODI cap after Gurnoor Brar was rested with India's upcoming Test assignments in mind.

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The fast bowler, who had already represented India in T20Is, made a useful contribution with the ball on debut.

He returned figures of 1/38 from his allotted 10 overs, picking up a wicket in his first appearance in the 50-over format.

India Seal Series With 22-Run Victory

Thakur's debut came on a successful day for the visitors. India defended a modest total of 209 after being asked to bat first, producing an impressive performance with the ball to dismiss New Zealand for 187.

The 22-run win at Bay Oval gave India a 3-1 series victory, capping off the ODI campaign on a positive note.

While the result belonged to the entire Indian bowling unit, Thakur's debut also gave fans an amusing moment to look back on.