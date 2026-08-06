India's Most Unlucky Match-Winner? Unbeaten Fifty On Debut, Yet Never Played Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Faiz Fazal scored unbeaten 55 in 2016 India ODI debut.

Despite successful debut, Fazal received no further international caps.

Fazal retired in 2021, concluding a storied domestic career.

Breaking into the Indian cricket team is a dream that every domestic cricketer chases, but only a handful get the opportunity. Even fewer make an immediate impact on debut. Yet, for some, a promising start does not guarantee a long international career. Former Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal is one such example. The left-handed opener made an impressive start to his India career by scoring an unbeaten half-century in his very first ODI. Despite helping the team secure victory, he never received another international cap, making his story one of the most unusual in Indian cricket.

Dream Debut That Never Turned Into A Career

Faiz Fazal earned his India call-up after consistently delivering impressive performances in domestic cricket.

Representing Vidarbha and Railways, he established himself as one of the most dependable top-order batters on the domestic circuit.

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During the 2015-16 domestic season, Fazal amassed 714 first-class runs at an average of 44.62, including three centuries.

Across his first-class career, he featured in 138 matches and accumulated 9,184 runs at an average of 41, highlighting his remarkable consistency over the years.

His long-awaited international opportunity arrived in June 2016 during India's ODI tour of Zimbabwe. At 30 years of age, Fazal became the first Indian cricketer in 16 years to make his ODI debut after turning 30.

Chasing a modest target of 125 in Harare, Fazal remained unbeaten on 55 from 61 deliveries while KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 63 at the other end.

India comfortably completed the chase, and Fazal finished his debut with an unbeaten fifty.

Domestic Legend Despite International Disappointment

Surprisingly, that memorable knock proved to be both the beginning and the end of Fazal's international career. Despite delivering on debut, he was never selected for India again.

His domestic journey, however, remained highly successful. As captain, he led Vidarbha to back-to-back Ranji Trophy titles in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

The team also lifted consecutive Irani Cup trophies during the same period, cementing one of the most successful eras in the state's cricket history.

Fazal eventually brought the curtain down on his professional career in February 2021. Announcing his retirement, he reflected on the emotional moment through an Instagram post.

Although his international career lasted just one ODI, Faiz Fazal's domestic achievements remain significant. His lone unbeaten fifty for India continues to stand as one of the most remarkable one-match careers in the country's cricket history.