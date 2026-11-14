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English NewsSportsCricket'Hardik Jaisa Duniya Mein Nahi': Pakistan Star Makes Huge Admission On Pandya | WATCH

'Hardik Jaisa Duniya Mein Nahi': Pakistan Star Makes Huge Admission On Pandya | WATCH

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf praises Hardik Pandya at Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026, saying there is no all-rounder like the Indian star.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf lauded India's Hardik Pandya as unique.
  • Ashraf stated no other all-rounder matches Pandya globally.
  • Pandya's dual skills make him a vital Indian asset.
  • Praise from rival nation highlights Pandya's exceptional talent.

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has made a remarkable admission about India's Hardik Pandya, placing the Indian star in a league of his own. During a media interaction at the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026, Ashraf said there was no all-rounder in the world quite like Pandya, with his comment drawing attention across the cricketing world.

"Hardik jaisa all-rounder duniya mai hai nahi," Ashraf said, expressing his admiration for the Indian cricketer. The video of the Pakistani player's remarks offers a striking moment of appreciation for Pandya from across the border.

Faheem Ashraf's Big Praise For Hardik Pandya

Ashraf's comment was a direct acknowledgement of Pandya's standing as a player capable of making an impact with both bat and ball. The Indian all-rounder has become an important part of the national side's white-ball setup, offering a combination of power-hitting and seam bowling.

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Pandya's ability to contribute in two departments gives India an additional option in the playing XI. His batting can provide momentum in the middle and lower order, while his bowling adds balance to the team's attack.

Ashraf's words were particularly notable given the longstanding cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. The Pakistan international did not hold back in expressing his admiration for a player who represents one of India's biggest white-ball assets.

Hardik Pandya's All-Round Ability Earns Recognition

Pandya has built his reputation around his ability to influence matches in different situations. Whether contributing quick runs with the bat or providing crucial overs with the ball, he offers India an all-round option that is difficult to replace.

Ashraf's statement has now put the spotlight on that reputation, with the Pakistan cricketer's assessment making for an interesting moment ahead of the next chapter in India-Pakistan cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Faheem Ashraf say about Hardik Pandya?

Faheem Ashraf stated that there is no other all-rounder in the world quite like Hardik Pandya. He expressed his admiration for Pandya's unique abilities.

Where did Faheem Ashraf make this remark?

Faheem Ashraf made his comments about Hardik Pandya during a media interaction. This took place at the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026.

Why is Hardik Pandya considered important for India's team?

Hardik Pandya is a key part of India's white-ball setup due to his all-round capabilities. He offers a crucial combination of power-hitting and seam bowling, adding balance to the team.

What made Ashraf's praise for Pandya particularly notable?

Ashraf's praise is notable given the longstanding cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. It highlights a rare moment of appreciation from a Pakistani international for an Indian star.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Faheem Ashraf Hardik Pandya India VS Pakistan Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026
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