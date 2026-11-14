'Hardik Jaisa Duniya Mein Nahi': Pakistan Star Makes Huge Admission On Pandya | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf lauded India's Hardik Pandya as unique.

Ashraf stated no other all-rounder matches Pandya globally.

Pandya's dual skills make him a vital Indian asset.

Praise from rival nation highlights Pandya's exceptional talent.

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has made a remarkable admission about India's Hardik Pandya, placing the Indian star in a league of his own. During a media interaction at the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026, Ashraf said there was no all-rounder in the world quite like Pandya, with his comment drawing attention across the cricketing world.

"Hardik jaisa all-rounder duniya mai hai nahi," Ashraf said, expressing his admiration for the Indian cricketer. The video of the Pakistani player's remarks offers a striking moment of appreciation for Pandya from across the border.

Faheem Ashraf's Big Praise For Hardik Pandya

Ashraf's comment was a direct acknowledgement of Pandya's standing as a player capable of making an impact with both bat and ball. The Indian all-rounder has become an important part of the national side's white-ball setup, offering a combination of power-hitting and seam bowling.

WATCH VIDEO

🚨 FAHEEM ASHRAF ON TOP 3 ALL-ROUNDERS!!! 🔥 1. HARDIK PANDYA 2. BEN STOKES 3. MARCO JANSEN "Hardik is not playing right now, but leave everything else aside—there is simply no one like Hardik in the world right now." 📷: Mr. Cricket UAE/IG https://t.co/8IMDaW1Iy7 — M Farhan (@MFarhan1200) November 14, 2026

Pandya's ability to contribute in two departments gives India an additional option in the playing XI. His batting can provide momentum in the middle and lower order, while his bowling adds balance to the team's attack.

Ashraf's words were particularly notable given the longstanding cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. The Pakistan international did not hold back in expressing his admiration for a player who represents one of India's biggest white-ball assets.

Hardik Pandya's All-Round Ability Earns Recognition

Pandya has built his reputation around his ability to influence matches in different situations. Whether contributing quick runs with the bat or providing crucial overs with the ball, he offers India an all-round option that is difficult to replace.

Ashraf's statement has now put the spotlight on that reputation, with the Pakistan cricketer's assessment making for an interesting moment ahead of the next chapter in India-Pakistan cricket.