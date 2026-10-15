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English NewsSportsCricketDid South Africa Make A Costly Mistake? Faf du Plessis Questions Durban Test Call

Did South Africa Make A Costly Mistake? Faf du Plessis Questions Durban Test Call

Faf du Plessis has questioned Cricket South Africa’s choice of Kingsmead for the Australia Test opener, citing the Proteas’ poor record there after a heavy defeat.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former captain Faf du Plessis criticized starting Test series in Durban.
  • Durban venue history favors visitors; South Africa struggled there.
  • Renshaw's 190/82, Hazlewood's six wickets secured Australia's victory.

Faf du Plessis, Former South Africa captain, has raised concerns over Cricket South Africa’s decision to stage the first Test against Australia in Durban, arguing that the venue’s history favours the visitors. His remarks came after Australia opened the series with a commanding 214-run win at Kingsmead. Du Plessis believes South Africa’s record at the ground should have prompted the administrators to consider other venues before deciding where the series would begin.

Faf Questions The Decision To Start In Durban

Speaking to Cricinfo, the former skipper highlighted Australia’s recent success at Kingsmead and questioned why South Africa would begin a home series at a venue where they have struggled against the same opponent.

"For me, there's a big question mark that I'd like to put to the decision-makers at Cricket South Africa. When you have such a poor record at Kingsmead in Durban, while Australia have an excellent record there,"

"I think they've won their last four consecutive Test matches against us at the venue, why would you start the series there? You're effectively telling the opposition, 'Let's start at a venue where you're most comfortable."

Read More: IND vs NZ: Why Jasprit Bumrah Could Miss The Entire ODI Series

He also pointed to other grounds where South Africa have traditionally enjoyed better results.

"If you compare Durban with other venues in South Africa, such as Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Pretoria and Wanderers, South Africa and the Proteas have a much better record at those grounds. So that's my first question,"

Renshaw’s Big Hundred Gives Australia The Edge

Australia made the most of winning the toss, posting 390 in their first innings.

Matt Renshaw led the charge with a superb 190 from 397 balls, striking 21 fours and one six. South Africa managed 284 in reply, with David Bedingham scoring 49 and Aiden Markram making 37.

The visitors then declared at 314/6 in their second innings, powered by Renshaw’s 82, Nic Maddinson’s 48 off 38 balls and an unbeaten 32 from Pat Cummins. That left the hosts facing a daunting target of 421.

South Africa were dismissed for 206, despite Markram’s 75 and Bedingham’s 46.

Josh Hazlewood ripped through the batting order with six wickets, sealing Australia’s 214-run victory. Renshaw was named Player of the Match after his influential contribution across both innings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Faf du Plessis criticize Cricket South Africa's Test venue choice?

He questioned CSA's decision to stage the first Test in Durban, arguing its history favored Australia. South Africa has a poor record there, while Australia has an excellent one.

What was the specific concern Faf du Plessis had about playing in Durban?

He pointed out Australia's excellent record, including four consecutive Test wins against South Africa at Kingsmead. Starting there effectively gave the opposition home advantage.

Which alternative venues did Faf du Plessis suggest for South Africa?

Du Plessis mentioned Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Pretoria, and Wanderers. He noted South Africa has a much better record at these grounds compared to Durban.

What was the result of the first Test match mentioned in the article?

Australia won the first Test against South Africa by 214 runs at Kingsmead. Matt Renshaw was named Player of the Match for his influential batting contributions.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faf Du Plessis Josh Hazlewood South Africa Vs Australia SA Vs AUS Test
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