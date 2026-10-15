Did South Africa Make A Costly Mistake? Faf du Plessis Questions Durban Test Call

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former captain Faf du Plessis criticized starting Test series in Durban.

Durban venue history favors visitors; South Africa struggled there.

Renshaw's 190/82, Hazlewood's six wickets secured Australia's victory.

Faf du Plessis, Former South Africa captain, has raised concerns over Cricket South Africa’s decision to stage the first Test against Australia in Durban, arguing that the venue’s history favours the visitors. His remarks came after Australia opened the series with a commanding 214-run win at Kingsmead. Du Plessis believes South Africa’s record at the ground should have prompted the administrators to consider other venues before deciding where the series would begin.

Faf Questions The Decision To Start In Durban

Speaking to Cricinfo, the former skipper highlighted Australia’s recent success at Kingsmead and questioned why South Africa would begin a home series at a venue where they have struggled against the same opponent.

"For me, there's a big question mark that I'd like to put to the decision-makers at Cricket South Africa. When you have such a poor record at Kingsmead in Durban, while Australia have an excellent record there,"

"I think they've won their last four consecutive Test matches against us at the venue, why would you start the series there? You're effectively telling the opposition, 'Let's start at a venue where you're most comfortable."

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He also pointed to other grounds where South Africa have traditionally enjoyed better results.

"If you compare Durban with other venues in South Africa, such as Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Pretoria and Wanderers, South Africa and the Proteas have a much better record at those grounds. So that's my first question,"

Renshaw’s Big Hundred Gives Australia The Edge

Australia made the most of winning the toss, posting 390 in their first innings.

Matt Renshaw led the charge with a superb 190 from 397 balls, striking 21 fours and one six. South Africa managed 284 in reply, with David Bedingham scoring 49 and Aiden Markram making 37.

The visitors then declared at 314/6 in their second innings, powered by Renshaw’s 82, Nic Maddinson’s 48 off 38 balls and an unbeaten 32 from Pat Cummins. That left the hosts facing a daunting target of 421.

South Africa were dismissed for 206, despite Markram’s 75 and Bedingham’s 46.

Josh Hazlewood ripped through the batting order with six wickets, sealing Australia’s 214-run victory. Renshaw was named Player of the Match after his influential contribution across both innings.