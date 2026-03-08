ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: When And Where To Watch Australian GP At The Cheapest Rate In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: The 2026 Formula 1 season is finally here, and it’s a "reset" year for the sport with radical new engine regulations and car designs. If you’re a fan in India, you have a few ways to catch the action, but the pricing landscape has changed. With the Australian Grand Prix taking place this Sunday, March 8, here is your definitive guide to streaming the race without burning a hole in your pocket.

Cheapest Way To Watch F1 Australian GP In India: FanCode

FanCode remains the official broadcast partner for F1 in India for 2026. If you want the absolute lowest price to watch the full season, this is your go-to.

F1 Season Pass: ₹899 (Covers all 24 races, including F2, F3, and F1 Academy).

Race Weekend Pass: ₹99 (Perfect if you only want to watch the Australian GP this weekend).

Motorsports Pass: ₹999 (Includes F1 and MotoGP for the entire year).

Pro-Tip (Referral/New User): New users can often find referral codes (check social media or Reddit) that drop the season pass price to around ₹719 via a 20% discount.

Note: Streaming is limited to 1080p at 50 FPS. While reliable, it lacks the advanced telemetry and multi-cam features of the official F1 app.

F1 TV Pro: The Premium Experience

For the "data nerds" who want to deep-dive into the race, the official F1 TV app offers features that basic broadcasters can't match, such as unedited team radio and 20 individual onboard cameras.

F1 TV Pro (Approx. ₹2,760 / $29.99): The standard live-streaming tier that includes all the "pro" features and ad-free coverage in 1080p.

F1 TV Premium (Approx. ₹3,680 / $39.99): The top-tier plan for those with high-end setups, offering 4K Ultra HD streaming and the ability to watch on up to six devices simultaneously.

F1 TV Access (Approx. ₹1,840 / $19.99): Note that this does not include live streaming; it only provides live timing, telemetry, and delayed race replays.

Apple TV+ and Student Workarounds

While Apple TV+ is not a primary live broadcaster for F1 in India, it has significantly expanded its motorsports content for 2026, including exclusive documentaries and "Weekend Warm-up" specials.

The Student Hack: If you have an Apple Music Student Subscription (usually around ₹59/month), it often includes Apple TV+ for free. While you still need a FanCode or F1 TV subscription for the live race, this is the cheapest way to access high-quality supplementary F1 content.

Australian GP: Sunday Schedule (IST)

Albert Park always requires an early start for the Indian audience. Make sure your subscription is active before the lights go out.

Practice 3: Saturday, March 7 at 7:00 AM IST

Qualifying: Saturday, March 7 at 10:30 AM IST

The Main Race: Sunday, March 8 at 9:30 AM IST