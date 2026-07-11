Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhanashree Verma's divorce revelations resurfaced, gaining significant public attention.

She claimed Yuzvendra Chahal cheated two months into their marriage.

The couple formally divorced in March 2025, separating June 2022.

Verma initiated the process, dismissing rumors; Chahal remains silent.

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Divorce: An old statement by choreographer Dhanashree Verma regarding her marriage to Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has gained renewed attention online. The couple, who married in December 2020, officially divorced in March 2025 by mutual consent. Recent reality television appearances have brought their past relationship dynamics back into the public domain, prompting a calm analysis of their sudden domestic marital separation.

Reality Show Disclosures Get Renewed Attention

Verma participated in the Amazon MX Player reality series Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, where she detailed the timeline of their domestic separation. She indicated that behavioural changes became apparent very early within the relationship.

During a broadcasted breakfast conversation with actress Kubbra Sait, Verma addressed the exact moment the partnership fractured. Asked when she realised the marriage was a mistake, Verma claimed she caught Chahal cheating in the second month.

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The television disclosures left Sait visibly shocked on camera. The choreographer stated that the initial structural stability of the marriage vanished within the first year, despite their high-profile winter wedding in Gurugram.

The couple originally connected through online dance tutorials during the global pandemic restrictions. Their initial acquaintance quickly developed into a formal courtship before their winter wedding later that same year.

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Bandra Family Court Mutual Divorce Resolution

Legal records confirm the individuals lived separately from June 2022 before formalising their split. The Bandra Family Court finalised the mutual divorce decree after resolving necessary structural requirements.

Public interest remains high because Chahal continues to represent major cricket franchises nationally. The legal separation concluded smoothly to accommodate the player's demanding domestic league match commitments during that spring.

Verma clarified during her broadcast conversation with co-contestant Aditya Narayan that she initiated the final separation process. She maintained that despite the challenging personal breakdown, she preserves personal respect for the active international cricketer.

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The choreographer firmly dismissed internet speculation regarding financial settlements on the show. She stated that the divorce process concluded swiftly because it was entirely mutual, rendering public rumours regarding alimony inaccurate.

The leg-spinner has systematically avoided issuing public commentary regarding the television broadcast disclosures. His primary focus remains on domestic cricket preparations and maintaining his performance levels on the playing field.