'Shami Should Be Picked': Ex-India Star's Big Call After Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Return

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former batsman Jaffer advocates Mohammed Shami's return to India's setup.

Jaffer believes Shami's experience is vital for Tests and ODIs.

Jaffer also questioned Bhuvneshwar Kumar's long international absence.

Mohammed Shami’s continued absence from India’s plans has raised eyebrows, and former batsman Wasim Jaffer believes the veteran pacer should still be part of the national setup. This comes after Bhuvneshwar Kumar has ended a lengthy wait for an international recall. The experienced seamer has been picked for India’s upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, with the first match scheduled for October 22. Bhuvi last represented India in 2022.

Jaffer Wants Shami Back In India’s Plans

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has received his opportunity, Shami remains outside the national setup despite producing encouraging performances on the domestic circuit.

Jaffer, speaking on his YouTube channel, said India should reconsider that decision, especially with the veteran’s experience and quality still available.

"Shami should be picked, especially in the Test team. I don't know about the ODI team because we have tried many players like Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, and Nitish Reddy there, but I don't think the management still has that confidence."

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Jaffer also sees Shami as an important option in the ODI setup ahead of the next World Cup.

"According to me, Shami should be in the ODI team, given that the World Cup is also very near. When you have that quality, you should play him. My first choice would be Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj, and I will think about rebuilding after the World Cup,"

‘Keep Age Aside’ For Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Wasim Jaffer also questioned why Bhuvi was overlooked for so long despite consistently delivering for Uttar Pradesh and in the IPL.

"He has always done well in the IPL and for Uttar Pradesh. So, what was the reason he was not getting picked? We should keep age aside."

He stressed that India's next generation should not come at the cost of experience.

"We have young players, but we should not neglect those who are doing well because you ultimately need experience when there is pressure. You cannot play with an entirely young team. You need to have that mixture of experience and youth."

After several seasons away from the national side, strong performances in domestic cricket and two IPL title-winning campaigns helped put Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in contention.