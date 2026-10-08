Jaffer thinks Shami's experience and quality are still valuable, especially for Tests and ODIs, given his strong domestic performances. He suggests Shami should be part of the World Cup squad.
'Shami Should Be Picked': Ex-India Star's Big Call After Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Return
Wasim Jaffer has backed Mohammed Shami for India’s Test and ODI teams while questioning Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s prolonged absence from the national setup.
- Former batsman Jaffer advocates Mohammed Shami's return to India's setup.
- Jaffer believes Shami's experience is vital for Tests and ODIs.
- Jaffer also questioned Bhuvneshwar Kumar's long international absence.
Mohammed Shami’s continued absence from India’s plans has raised eyebrows, and former batsman Wasim Jaffer believes the veteran pacer should still be part of the national setup. This comes after Bhuvneshwar Kumar has ended a lengthy wait for an international recall. The experienced seamer has been picked for India’s upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, with the first match scheduled for October 22. Bhuvi last represented India in 2022.
Jaffer Wants Shami Back In India’s Plans
While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has received his opportunity, Shami remains outside the national setup despite producing encouraging performances on the domestic circuit.
Jaffer, speaking on his YouTube channel, said India should reconsider that decision, especially with the veteran’s experience and quality still available.
"Shami should be picked, especially in the Test team. I don't know about the ODI team because we have tried many players like Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, and Nitish Reddy there, but I don't think the management still has that confidence."
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Jaffer also sees Shami as an important option in the ODI setup ahead of the next World Cup.
"According to me, Shami should be in the ODI team, given that the World Cup is also very near. When you have that quality, you should play him. My first choice would be Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj, and I will think about rebuilding after the World Cup,"
‘Keep Age Aside’ For Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Wasim Jaffer also questioned why Bhuvi was overlooked for so long despite consistently delivering for Uttar Pradesh and in the IPL.
"He has always done well in the IPL and for Uttar Pradesh. So, what was the reason he was not getting picked? We should keep age aside."
He stressed that India's next generation should not come at the cost of experience.
"We have young players, but we should not neglect those who are doing well because you ultimately need experience when there is pressure. You cannot play with an entirely young team. You need to have that mixture of experience and youth."
After several seasons away from the national side, strong performances in domestic cricket and two IPL title-winning campaigns helped put Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in contention.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why does Wasim Jaffer believe Mohammed Shami should be recalled to the Indian team?
What led to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recent international recall?
Strong performances in domestic cricket and two IPL title-winning campaigns helped Bhuvneshwar Kumar regain his spot. He has been picked for India's upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.
What is Wasim Jaffer's view on selecting experienced players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar?
Jaffer believes age shouldn't be a barrier and experienced players performing well should be considered. He emphasizes the importance of a mix of youth and experience in the national team.