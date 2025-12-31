'Didn't Seem Like A Natural Exit': Ex-India Batter Weighs In On Kohli, Rohit's Test Retirement

The discussion around the sudden Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has resurfaced, with fresh scrutiny over how and when two of India’s biggest modern-day cricketers stepped away from the longest format.

This time, former India batsman and T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa has weighed in, openly questioning whether the exits felt organic.

Kohli and Rohit both called time on their Test careers earlier this year, shortly after India endured a difficult phase that included a home series defeat against New Zealand and a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign in Australia.

While retirement decisions are deeply personal, the sequence of events surrounding their announcements has continued to fuel debate among fans and former players alike.

Questions Raised On Kohli-Rohit's Test Retirements

Addressing the issue on his YouTube channel, Robin Uthappa offered a candid assessment of the situation. He admitted that the manner of the retirements did not sit comfortably with him, even while stopping short of suggesting coercion.

“I don't know if it was a forced surrender, but it definitely didn't seem like a natural exit. What the truth is, they themselves will have to share in their own time, but I don't think it was natural,”

Uthappa’s remarks have added further weight to the ongoing conversation, particularly because they echo sentiments already being discussed within cricketing fan circles.

The pressure on India’s senior players had been building following a string of underwhelming results. After the Australia tour, both Kohli and Rohit were asked to turn out in the Ranji Trophy, a move seen as an effort to regain rhythm and confidence.

The duo did feature in domestic cricket, which led many to believe they were still keen on continuing in the Test setup.

However, the situation took a sudden turn during the Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket via an Instagram story, catching many by surprise.

Just days later, Virat Kohli also used social media to confirm the end of his red-ball career. The timing, particularly with an England tour looming, left supporters and analysts questioning whether the decisions were entirely planned or influenced by external factors.