Ishan Kishan returned to restore India's preferred batting combination with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming supported this decision, seeing it as an important statement for player confidence.
'Great Message': Ex-CSK Head Coach Backs India's Decision To Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Stephen Fleming backs India's decision to recall Ishan Kishan over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, explaining why team management must give players confidence and security.
- Ishan Kishan returned to playing XI, replacing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
- Stephen Fleming supported this decision, emphasizing player confidence.
- Fleming explained consistent selection fosters player freedom and risk-taking.
Ishan Kishan returned to India’s playing XI came at the expense of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. However, former New Zealand skipper and ex-CSK head coach Stephen Fleming believes the team management made the right call. Despite the youngster’s impressive 19-ball 45 in the third T20I, India opted to restore their preferred batting combination for the Auckland encounter. With Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Kishan occupying the top three positions, Sooryavanshi had to make way.
The decision attracted attention, but Fleming viewed it as an important statement about the confidence players should have in their place within the team.
Fleming Explains Why India Made The Right Call
Speaking to Sony Sports Network after the toss, Fleming backed the decision to bring Kishan straight back once he was fit.
According to him, such selection calls can have a significant impact on how freely players approach their game.
"His time will come, he will be that person, that incumbent, but I think it's a great message because it's a really inconsistent game."
Read More: 'People Like You...': Sangakkara Reveals Alleged Racist Remark In Ryanair Discrimination Controversy
Fleming further explained that players need the backing of their team management, particularly in a format where taking risks and playing aggressively are essential.
"You're asking players to go out there and play at a really high level of skill and risk, and if they feel that they're compromised and start second-guessing because their place is under threat, then they don't have that freedom to go out and play right on the edge of their skill level, right on the edge of the limits."
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Also Loses His Place
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not the only notable omission from India's combination for the Auckland fixture.
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also left out after featuring in the opening three matches of the series.
Bhuvi had returned to the national T20I setup after a four-year absence but struggled to make a significant impact, conceding 139 runs and managing just one wicket across his three appearances.
Mayank Yadav was brought in as his replacement, conceding 48 runs, but also taking 3 wickets.
The Men in Blue would go on to lose the game by a whopping 87 runs, with Ishan Kishan scoring a three-ball duck and Sanju Samson managing just 4 runs back as an opener.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Ishan Kishan return to India's playing XI, replacing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
What was Stephen Fleming's reasoning for backing Ishan Kishan's selection?
Fleming believes such decisions send a clear message, ensuring players have confidence in their place. This freedom allows them to play aggressively and risk-free, without fearing for their spot in the team.
Which other notable player was omitted from the Indian team for the Auckland match?
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also left out after featuring in the first three matches. He had struggled, conceding 139 runs and taking only one wicket across his appearances.
Who replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing XI for the Auckland fixture?
Mayank Yadav was brought in as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's replacement for the match. Yadav conceded 48 runs but managed to take 3 wickets in his performance.