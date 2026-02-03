Michael Klinger believes India is a formidable force and will be extremely difficult to beat in the T20 World Cup 2026, citing their recent clinical performance against New Zealand.
Ex-Aussie Batter Michael Klinger Says Defending Champions India Are 'Extremely Tough' To Beat
Former Aussie cricketer Michael Klinger believes India’s "fearless" new template and the rise of Abhishek Sharma make the defending champions near-invincible for the T20 World Cup.
The defending champions, India, are heading into the T20 World Cup 2026 as a formidable force that will be "extremely difficult to beat," according to former Australian cricketer and current Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger.
Speaking to PTI Videos in Vadodara, Klinger highlighted that India’s recent clinical performance against New Zealand has solidified their status as the tournament’s strongest unit.
The New Favourite
A primary catalyst for India's dominance has been the evolution of their opening pair. Klinger pointed to Abhishek Sharma as the standout performer of India’s impactful batting strategy.
"Abhishek Sharma is probably my new favourite player. I've been watching him for a while now. Opening with Travis Head in the IPL and now doing it at international level, he's fearless and amazing to watch," Klinger told PTI.
The coach noted that the synergy between Sharma and Ishan Kishan has forced New Zealand’s bowlers into a defensive shell, creating a blueprint that other nations will struggle to counter when the World Cup begins on February 7.
Challenge For The Selectors And Global Competetion
While India’s depth is an enviable asset, it presents a unique challenge for the selectors. Klinger observed that the internal competition for spots has reached such a height that it is no longer a concern but a "challenge" to pick a final XI.
"Ishan Kishan has come back in fantastic form and is certainly putting a case forward to start in the XI at the World Cup," Klinger added during his interaction with PTI.
However, the road to the title won’t be a solo run. Klinger cautioned that traditional powerhouses are waiting in the wings. He identified Australia and South Africa as the most significant threats to India’s title defense.
He specifically noted that the Proteas, coming off a heavy diet of recent T20 cricket, will be particularly "dangerous" on the big stage.
Inevitable to Reach Finals
Klinger’s assessment suggests that India has effectively moved away from conservative cricket, embracing a "fearless" approach that leaves very little room for error from the opposition.
"With the form they're in and what I saw recently against New Zealand, India are going to be extremely difficult to beat. A team will probably have to catch them on a bad night in a final to beat them," he concluded to PTI.
Frequently Asked Questions
According to Michael Klinger, how is India positioned for the T20 World Cup 2026?
Who does Michael Klinger identify as a standout performer in India's batting lineup?
Michael Klinger's new favorite player is Abhishek Sharma, whom he describes as fearless and amazing to watch, particularly in his opening partnership.
What challenge does India's squad depth present?
India's squad depth creates a challenge for selectors, as the internal competition for starting spots is very high, making it difficult to pick a final XI.
Which teams does Klinger consider the biggest threats to India's title defense?
Klinger identifies traditional powerhouses Australia and South Africa as the most significant threats to India's title defense in the T20 World Cup.