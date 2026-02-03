Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ex-Aussie Batter Michael Klinger Says Defending Champions India Are 'Extremely Tough' To Beat

Ex-Aussie Batter Michael Klinger Says Defending Champions India Are 'Extremely Tough' To Beat

Former Aussie cricketer Michael Klinger believes India’s "fearless" new template and the rise of Abhishek Sharma make the defending champions near-invincible for the T20 World Cup.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The defending champions, India, are heading into the T20 World Cup 2026 as a formidable force that will be "extremely difficult to beat," according to former Australian cricketer and current Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger.

Speaking to PTI Videos in Vadodara, Klinger highlighted that India’s recent clinical performance against New Zealand has solidified their status as the tournament’s strongest unit.

The New Favourite

A primary catalyst for India's dominance has been the evolution of their opening pair. Klinger pointed to Abhishek Sharma as the standout performer of India’s impactful batting strategy.

"Abhishek Sharma is probably my new favourite player. I've been watching him for a while now. Opening with Travis Head in the IPL and now doing it at international level, he's fearless and amazing to watch," Klinger told PTI.

The coach noted that the synergy between Sharma and Ishan Kishan has forced New Zealand’s bowlers into a defensive shell, creating a blueprint that other nations will struggle to counter when the World Cup begins on February 7.

Challenge For The Selectors And Global Competetion

While India’s depth is an enviable asset, it presents a unique challenge for the selectors. Klinger observed that the internal competition for spots has reached such a height that it is no longer a concern but a "challenge" to pick a final XI.

"Ishan Kishan has come back in fantastic form and is certainly putting a case forward to start in the XI at the World Cup," Klinger added during his interaction with PTI.

However, the road to the title won’t be a solo run. Klinger cautioned that traditional powerhouses are waiting in the wings. He identified Australia and South Africa as the most significant threats to India’s title defense.

He specifically noted that the Proteas, coming off a heavy diet of recent T20 cricket, will be particularly "dangerous" on the big stage.

Inevitable to Reach Finals 

Klinger’s assessment suggests that India has effectively moved away from conservative cricket, embracing a "fearless" approach that leaves very little room for error from the opposition.

"With the form they're in and what I saw recently against New Zealand, India are going to be extremely difficult to beat. A team will probably have to catch them on a bad night in a final to beat them," he concluded to PTI.

Frequently Asked Questions

According to Michael Klinger, how is India positioned for the T20 World Cup 2026?

Michael Klinger believes India is a formidable force and will be extremely difficult to beat in the T20 World Cup 2026, citing their recent clinical performance against New Zealand.

Who does Michael Klinger identify as a standout performer in India's batting lineup?

Michael Klinger's new favorite player is Abhishek Sharma, whom he describes as fearless and amazing to watch, particularly in his opening partnership.

What challenge does India's squad depth present?

India's squad depth creates a challenge for selectors, as the internal competition for starting spots is very high, making it difficult to pick a final XI.

Which teams does Klinger consider the biggest threats to India's title defense?

Klinger identifies traditional powerhouses Australia and South Africa as the most significant threats to India's title defense in the T20 World Cup.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan Michael Klinger PTI T20 World Cup 2026
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
Supreme Court Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over 2021 Privacy Policy: Indian User Data Can't Be Used For Business
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs: WATCH
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
