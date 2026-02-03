Ex-Aussie Batter Michael Klinger Says Defending Champions India Are 'Extremely Tough' To Beat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The defending champions, India, are heading into the T20 World Cup 2026 as a formidable force that will be "extremely difficult to beat," according to former Australian cricketer and current Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger.

Speaking to PTI Videos in Vadodara, Klinger highlighted that India’s recent clinical performance against New Zealand has solidified their status as the tournament’s strongest unit.

The New Favourite

A primary catalyst for India's dominance has been the evolution of their opening pair. Klinger pointed to Abhishek Sharma as the standout performer of India’s impactful batting strategy.

"Abhishek Sharma is probably my new favourite player. I've been watching him for a while now. Opening with Travis Head in the IPL and now doing it at international level, he's fearless and amazing to watch," Klinger told PTI.

The coach noted that the synergy between Sharma and Ishan Kishan has forced New Zealand’s bowlers into a defensive shell, creating a blueprint that other nations will struggle to counter when the World Cup begins on February 7.

Challenge For The Selectors And Global Competetion

While India’s depth is an enviable asset, it presents a unique challenge for the selectors. Klinger observed that the internal competition for spots has reached such a height that it is no longer a concern but a "challenge" to pick a final XI.

"Ishan Kishan has come back in fantastic form and is certainly putting a case forward to start in the XI at the World Cup," Klinger added during his interaction with PTI.

However, the road to the title won’t be a solo run. Klinger cautioned that traditional powerhouses are waiting in the wings. He identified Australia and South Africa as the most significant threats to India’s title defense.

He specifically noted that the Proteas, coming off a heavy diet of recent T20 cricket, will be particularly "dangerous" on the big stage.

Inevitable to Reach Finals

Klinger’s assessment suggests that India has effectively moved away from conservative cricket, embracing a "fearless" approach that leaves very little room for error from the opposition.

"With the form they're in and what I saw recently against New Zealand, India are going to be extremely difficult to beat. A team will probably have to catch them on a bad night in a final to beat them," he concluded to PTI.