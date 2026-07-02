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English NewsSportsCricketAshwin Set For New Captaincy Role After India Retirement, Joins Rahul Dravid's Team

Ashwin Set For New Captaincy Role After India Retirement, Joins Rahul Dravid's Team

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin joins Rahul Dravid’s Dublin Guardians as captain and mentor for the new European T20 Premier League.

Written By : ABP Live Sports, ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League launches, continent's first.
  • Ashwin joins Rahul Dravid's Dublin Guardians as captain-mentor.
  • Six European city franchises hold inaugural player draft July 2.

Ashwin Joins Rahul Dravid In ETPL: European cricket is set for a massive boost with the launch of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). Officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), this historic tournament marks the continent's first multi-country franchise league. The biggest talking point around ETPL at the moment is the high-profile reunion of two Indian cricket icons. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially signed with the Dublin Guardians, a franchise owned by former Indian captain and head coach Rahul Dravid.

Following his retirement from international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ashwin is ready to make his mark on the global franchise circuit. 

Ashwin-Dravid Reunion

Ravichandran Ashwin will take on a dual role for the Guardians, serving as both the team's captain and mentor. Fans are eager to see how his sharp cricketing brain guides the team under Dravid's ownership.

READ MORE | WATCH: Abhishek Sharma's Frustrated Reaction After Ishan Kishan's Costly Run-Out

Formed in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association, the league will feature six franchises representing key European cities: Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam.

The highly anticipated inaugural draft takes place on July 2, with the action scheduled to run from August 26 to September 20.

Star-Studded Ownership and Rosters

The ETPL has attracted an incredible lineup of global cricket royalty, both in the boardroom and on the pitch. Beyond Dravid, the league's ownership group features legends and current stars like Steve Waugh, Jonty Rhodes, Matthew Hayden, Faf du Plessis, and Heinrich Klaasen.

The player signings are equally spectacular. Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen co-own the Rotterdam Dockers, with Du Plessis also taking the captaincy reins.

Other international superstars locked in for the tournament include Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Lungi Ngidi, and explosive finisher Tim David.

With legendary minds like Dravid and Ashwin steering the ship, the Dublin Guardians are instantly positioned as a marquee franchise in this exciting new chapter for global cricket.

As the ETPL bridges the gap between established cricketing nations and Europe’s growing fan base, all eyes will be on the opening draft on July 2.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which cities will have franchises in the ETPL?

The league will feature six franchises representing key European cities. These include Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ravichandran Ashwin Rahul DRAVID T20League ETPL
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