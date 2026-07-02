Ashwin Set For New Captaincy Role After India Retirement, Joins Rahul Dravid's Team

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League launches, continent's first.

Ashwin joins Rahul Dravid's Dublin Guardians as captain-mentor.

Six European city franchises hold inaugural player draft July 2.

Ashwin Joins Rahul Dravid In ETPL: European cricket is set for a massive boost with the launch of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). Officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), this historic tournament marks the continent's first multi-country franchise league. The biggest talking point around ETPL at the moment is the high-profile reunion of two Indian cricket icons. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially signed with the Dublin Guardians, a franchise owned by former Indian captain and head coach Rahul Dravid.

Following his retirement from international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ashwin is ready to make his mark on the global franchise circuit.

Ashwin-Dravid Reunion

Ravichandran Ashwin will take on a dual role for the Guardians, serving as both the team's captain and mentor. Fans are eager to see how his sharp cricketing brain guides the team under Dravid's ownership.

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Formed in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association, the league will feature six franchises representing key European cities: Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam.

The highly anticipated inaugural draft takes place on July 2, with the action scheduled to run from August 26 to September 20.

Star-Studded Ownership and Rosters

The ETPL has attracted an incredible lineup of global cricket royalty, both in the boardroom and on the pitch. Beyond Dravid, the league's ownership group features legends and current stars like Steve Waugh, Jonty Rhodes, Matthew Hayden, Faf du Plessis, and Heinrich Klaasen.

The player signings are equally spectacular. Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen co-own the Rotterdam Dockers, with Du Plessis also taking the captaincy reins.

Other international superstars locked in for the tournament include Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Lungi Ngidi, and explosive finisher Tim David.

With legendary minds like Dravid and Ashwin steering the ship, the Dublin Guardians are instantly positioned as a marquee franchise in this exciting new chapter for global cricket.

As the ETPL bridges the gap between established cricketing nations and Europe’s growing fan base, all eyes will be on the opening draft on July 2.