BCCI Punishes Entire CSK Squad Following Defeat To GT

When it rains, it pours. Following an 89-run thumping by Gujarat Titans (GT) that officially extinguished their IPL 2026 playoff hopes, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered a massive financial blow.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has heavily penalized skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and the entire playing squad for a disciplinary breach during the high-stakes match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Second Slow Over-Rate Offense

The sanction was triggered because CSK failed to complete their 20 overs within the mandated time frame while trying to contain a rampant Gujarat batting lineup.

According to an official IPL media advisory released on May 22, 2026, the breach fell under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which enforces strict minimum over-rate guidelines. Because CSK had previously committed the exact same offense earlier in the season during Match 18 against Delhi Capitals, this was classified as a second-tier violation, triggering vastly harsher penalties.

Financial Slashes

The repeat offense meant the punishment extended far beyond just the captain, heavily hitting the match-day wallets of the entire roster:

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was slapped with a massive ₹24 lakh fine (doubled from the standard ₹12 lakh fine issued for a primary offense).

Every other member of the playing squad - including the active Impact Player used during the match - was fined ₹6 lakh or 25% of their respective match fees, whichever value is lower.

Insult to Injury

The administrative fine put a miserable exclamation point on an evening where Chennai was thoroughly outplayed in every single department.

The GT Onslaught: Sent into bat, Gujarat put up a gargantuan total of 229/4. Openers Shubman Gill (64 off 37) and Sai Sudharsan (84 off 53) tore the bowling apart, before veteran Jos Buttler applied the finishing touches with a blistering, unbeaten 57 off just 23 deliveries.

Chase Collapses: Chasing a near-impossible 230 to keep their season alive, CSK's top order collapsed instantly against Mohammed Siraj. Aside from India international Shivam Dube, who waged a lone war with a fiery 47 off just 17 balls, the batting lineup folded for a mere 140 runs in 13.4 overs.

The crushing 89-run defeat permanently locked the five-time champions out of the top four, concluding a rocky transition season where they finished with six wins and eight losses overall.