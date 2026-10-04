English Cricketer Announces Retirement At 32 To Protect Mental Health

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former England fast bowler Craig Miles retires at thirty-two.

Cited mental well-being, struggling with game's demands.

Miles enjoyed successful 15-year career, taking 500+ wickets.

Gloucestershire praised his bravery, offering continued support post-retirement.

Former England fast bowler Craig Miles has announced his retirement from professional cricket at the age of 32, saying he has stepped away to prioritise his mental well-being after struggling with the demands of the game.

Miles, who last played professional cricket for Gloucestershire in the Vitality Blast in June, made the announcement through an open letter published on the county’s website.

‘It’s With Sadness, But Also With Huge Pride’

Miles said his decision had not been easy, but recent struggles had forced him to reconsider his relationship with professional cricket.

“It’s with sadness, but also with huge pride, that I can announce my retirement from professional cricket. Although this has by no means been an easy decision, given the struggles I've experienced with the game in recent times, I've made this call in order to prioritise my mental well-being.”

The 32-year-old explained that time away from cricket had allowed him to reflect on the pressures he had experienced throughout his career.

He said the high standards he set for himself had contributed to periods of self-doubt, particularly when combined with the uncertainty and volatility that come with professional sport.

Miles admitted that he no longer felt he had the capacity to train, play and perform at the level he expected from himself.

“I now feel I no longer have the capacity to continue in a way that allows me to train, play and perform to a standard I can accept from myself,” he wrote.

500-Plus Wickets And Major Career Milestones

Despite the difficulties he faced, Miles looked back on a career that included more than 200 matches and over 500 wickets across formats.

He made his first-class debut at just 16 and went on to win both the One Day Cup and the County Championship during his career.

“A first-class debut at 16, more than 200 games, over 500 wickets, a One Day Cup and a Championship win - it’s been a pretty good go,” Miles wrote.

The Gloucestershire player also reflected on the periods when he was able to play without the pressure affecting his enjoyment of the sport.

He said those memories had helped him appreciate his achievements more clearly and recognise the value of what he had accomplished during his 15-year career.

Gloucestershire Back Miles After Retirement Decision

Gloucestershire director of cricket Jon Lewis praised Miles for being open about his struggles and described the decision to step away as an incredibly brave one.

“The vulnerability he has shown in talking about what he's been going through is a real strength of his,” Lewis said.

Lewis also highlighted Miles' long association with Gloucestershire, recalling that he had presented him with his first county cap in 2011.

The club said it would continue supporting Miles as he transitions away from professional cricket following his decision to retire.