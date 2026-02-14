Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketEngland vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: TV Channel, Time, Venue

England vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: TV Channel, Time, Venue

England vs Scotland Live Streaming: England, winners of 2022 T20 World Cup, are facing scrutiny following a 30-run loss to West Indies and a close win over Nepal.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

England vs Scotland Live Streaming, Telecast, start time, tv channels: The historic "Auld Enemy" rivalry reignites today, February 14, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams enter this Group C clash with one win and one loss apiece, making this a pivotal encounter for Super 8 qualification.

England, the 2022 champions, are under pressure after a 30-run defeat to West Indies and a narrow escape against Nepal. Meanwhile, Scotland arrives with momentum following a dominant 73-run win over Italy, spearheaded by George Munsey’s blistering 84. England's star-studded lineup makes them favorites, but Scotland's familiarity with Kolkata conditions and their 2018 ODI upset over the English add a layer of unpredictability to this high-stakes Valentine's Day showdown.

England vs Scotland Live Streaming, Telecast

When will England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match take place?

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match will take place today, Saturday, February 14 (IST).

Where will England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match be held?

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

What time will England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match start?

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match live telecast?

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match will be televised live on Star Sports network.

How to watch England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match live streaming?

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.

Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Brad Currie.

Related Video

T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the England vs Scotland T20 World Cup match?

The match will take place today, February 14, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India. It's a Group C clash in the T20 World Cup 2026.

What time does the England vs Scotland T20 World Cup match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Scotland match?

The live telecast of the England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match will be available on the Star Sports network.

How can I watch the England vs Scotland T20 World Cup match online?

You can watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026 England Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming England Vs Scotland LIVE England Vs Scotland Live Online ENG Vs SCO Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
World
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
World
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
Cities
INC Wins 90 Civic Bodies, Sweeps Telangana Municipal Polls By Clear Majority
INC Wins 90 Civic Bodies, Sweeps Telangana Municipal Polls By Clear Majority
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February
Breaking News: Breaking: FSL Report Rules Out Poison in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Tragedy in Patna: Girl Falls to Death at Phulwari Sharif Coaching Centre
Breaking News: Lucknow Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing 1, Injuring 5
Breaking News: Breaking: Devband Jail Video Sparks Fake Encounter Controversy in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget