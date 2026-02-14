England vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: TV Channel, Time, Venue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







England vs Scotland Live Streaming, Telecast, start time, tv channels: The historic "Auld Enemy" rivalry reignites today, February 14, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams enter this Group C clash with one win and one loss apiece, making this a pivotal encounter for Super 8 qualification.

England, the 2022 champions, are under pressure after a 30-run defeat to West Indies and a narrow escape against Nepal. Meanwhile, Scotland arrives with momentum following a dominant 73-run win over Italy, spearheaded by George Munsey’s blistering 84. England's star-studded lineup makes them favorites, but Scotland's familiarity with Kolkata conditions and their 2018 ODI upset over the English add a layer of unpredictability to this high-stakes Valentine's Day showdown.

England vs Scotland Live Streaming, Telecast

When will England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match take place?

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match will take place today, Saturday, February 14 (IST).

Where will England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match be held?

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

What time will England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match start?

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match live telecast?

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match will be televised live on Star Sports network.

How to watch England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match live streaming?

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.

Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Brad Currie.