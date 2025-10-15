Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
England vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025: How To Watch Live On TV, Online

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 12:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ENG vs PAK Womens World Cup Match Live Streaming: The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is entering a crucial stage, and Wednesday’s clash in Colombo promises to be another exciting encounter.

England Women, unbeaten so far and firmly in control of their campaign, face a Pakistan side still chasing their first win. The match will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium, with the first ball scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

England have been impressive throughout the tournament, displaying a mix of tactical discipline and individual brilliance. Their approach has been calm and calculated, with solid batting starts, tight bowling, and key performances from star players. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s century against Sri Lanka highlighted their strength, while Sophie Ecclestone has consistently troubled batters with her spin, and Heather Knight has been the anchor in crucial moments.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have shown spirit but have struggled to convert effort into victories. Bowlers like Fatima Sana and Nashra Sandhu have produced notable spells, occasionally putting stronger sides under pressure. However, their batting unit has often faltered, preventing them from taking games deep or challenging for wins.

ENG vs PAK Womens World Cup Match Details

Fixture: England Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Time: 3:00 PM Local Time (Toss at 2:30 PM)

Head-to-Head: England have won all 13 completed ODIs against Pakistan, including a 4-0 record in World Cups.

Pitch & Conditions

The pitch in Colombo is expected to be dry and turning, likely aiding spinners as the game progresses. Batting first has historically been advantageous, with totals around 250 often defendable. However, evening showers could impact play.

Squads

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Aliya Riaz

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 12:31 AM (IST)
