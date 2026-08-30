'That's A Joke': England Legend Slams Officials Over Lord's Test Call

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Officials ended Day 3 early despite improving weather.

Nasser Hussain furious over early stoppage despite clearing skies.

England holds 357-run lead, reaching 177/7 by stumps.

Nasser Hussain was left furious after officials brought an early end to Day 3 of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's, despite conditions appearing to improve towards the end of the afternoon. Rain had repeatedly disrupted proceedings, but with the weather clearing and brighter skies emerging, there were hopes that play could resume. Instead, the decision was taken to call stumps with England on 177/7, leaving supporters at the ground frustrated after waiting through hours of interruptions.

Hussain Furious After Early Stumps

The decision to end proceedings did not sit well with former England captain Hussain, who questioned why play could not continue after the weather improved on Sky Sports Cricket.

"That's a joke, honestly, a joke. That is an unbelievable decision, it really is. These fans have waited here all afternoon for it to stop raining. It is now a bright, blue sky in the distance. In about five minutes, it is going to be sunny here,"

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England had started the day at 81/3 and added 96 runs before play was abandoned.

Their overall advantage had grown to 357 runs, putting the hosts in an extremely strong position despite losing four more wickets during the day's limited action.

Hussain's frustration centred particularly on the supporters who had remained at the venue despite the prolonged rain delays.

"I have no idea what's going on, and I don't think the fans do. It's the brightest it's been for about eight hours. It's not raining - get the covers off and start playing. This is the best condition we have had, and no one is doing anything,"

England Strengthen Grip Despite Lost Overs

Although England were unable to take advantage of the improved conditions, they remain firmly in control of the Test.

The hosts finished on 177/7 in their second innings, leaving Pakistan with a substantial deficit to overcome.

Lawrence reached an unbeaten 50 by the close, adding another important contribution after making 51 in England's first-innings victory at Headingley.

England had won that opening Test by 103 runs in just three days, giving them a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series.