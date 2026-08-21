WATCH: Fan Drops Beer In England vs Pakistan! Crowd & Commentators Make It Hilarious

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A cricket fan spilled four pints at England vs Pakistan match.

His cardboard tray tilted, causing all drinks to tumble.

Incident replayed on big screen, entertaining the stadium crowd.

This light-hearted moment became a viral highlight of Test.

England vs Pakistan Live: The England vs Pakistan Test produced a hilarious moment away from the cricket as a fan's attempt to carry four pints of beer back to his seat ended in disaster.

The unfortunate spill was captured by the broadcasters and later shown on the giant screen at Headingley, prompting a huge reaction from the crowd. What began as a painful loss of four drinks quickly became one of the most entertaining moments of the day.

One Wrong Move And Four Beers Were Gone

The fan was making his way through the stands carrying a cardboard tray loaded with four pints of beer.

He appeared to be close to reaching his seat when the tray tilted. The cardboard struggled to hold the weight, and within seconds, all four pints tumbled onto the stairs and floor.

The surrounding spectators could only watch as the drinks were lost one after another.

The fan appeared to take the mishap in good humour before getting on with the cleanup.

Watch Video

"Oh no, no"



The reaction from the crowd after this fan spilt his drinks 😭 pic.twitter.com/djYNRPPJGr — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 20, 2026

Headingley Crowd Gets A Replay

The incident could have remained a small misfortune in the stands, but the stadium cameras had captured everything.

The footage was subsequently shown on the giant screen, giving the crowd a second look at the unfortunate sequence.

The reaction was immediate.

The spectators erupted into laughter, cheers and applause as the replay played out. For a few moments, the spilled beers became the main attraction inside the stadium.

The incident quickly became a light-hearted highlight from the England-Pakistan Test, showing the kind of unpredictable entertainment that can unfold in the stands during a day of Test cricket.

One fan, four pints, one shaky tray and an entire section of Headingley left laughing.