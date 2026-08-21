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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Fan Drops Beer In England vs Pakistan! Crowd & Commentators Make It Hilarious

WATCH: Fan Drops Beer In England vs Pakistan! Crowd & Commentators Make It Hilarious

England vs Pakistan Live: A fan's four-pint beer spill during England vs Pakistan at Headingley was shown on the big screen, leaving the crowd in stitches. Watch the viral video.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A cricket fan spilled four pints at England vs Pakistan match.
  • His cardboard tray tilted, causing all drinks to tumble.
  • Incident replayed on big screen, entertaining the stadium crowd.
  • This light-hearted moment became a viral highlight of Test.

England vs Pakistan Live: The England vs Pakistan Test produced a hilarious moment away from the cricket as a fan's attempt to carry four pints of beer back to his seat ended in disaster.

The unfortunate spill was captured by the broadcasters and later shown on the giant screen at Headingley, prompting a huge reaction from the crowd. What began as a painful loss of four drinks quickly became one of the most entertaining moments of the day.

One Wrong Move And Four Beers Were Gone

The fan was making his way through the stands carrying a cardboard tray loaded with four pints of beer.

He appeared to be close to reaching his seat when the tray tilted. The cardboard struggled to hold the weight, and within seconds, all four pints tumbled onto the stairs and floor.

The surrounding spectators could only watch as the drinks were lost one after another.

The fan appeared to take the mishap in good humour before getting on with the cleanup.

Watch Video

Headingley Crowd Gets A Replay

The incident could have remained a small misfortune in the stands, but the stadium cameras had captured everything.

The footage was subsequently shown on the giant screen, giving the crowd a second look at the unfortunate sequence.

The reaction was immediate.

The spectators erupted into laughter, cheers and applause as the replay played out. For a few moments, the spilled beers became the main attraction inside the stadium.

The incident quickly became a light-hearted highlight from the England-Pakistan Test, showing the kind of unpredictable entertainment that can unfold in the stands during a day of Test cricket.

One fan, four pints, one shaky tray and an entire section of Headingley left laughing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What amusing incident occurred at the England vs Pakistan Test?

A fan's attempt to carry four pints of beer back to his seat ended in disaster when they spilled. The incident was captured by broadcasters and shown on the giant screen.

How did the fan spill the four pints of beer?

The fan was carrying the pints on a cardboard tray which tilted. The tray struggled to hold the weight, causing all four drinks to tumble onto the stairs and floor.

How did the crowd react when the incident was shown on the giant screen?

The spectators erupted into laughter, cheers, and applause as the replay played out. The spilled beers became the main attraction inside the stadium for a few moments.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan ENG Vs PAK Test Cricket Cricket Viral Video Headingley Viral Cricket
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