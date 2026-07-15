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English NewsSportsCricketShubman Gill’s Viral Three-Finger Gesture Sparks England Clean Sweep Talks - WATCH

Shubman Gill’s Viral Three-Finger Gesture Sparks England Clean Sweep Talks - WATCH

England vs India: India ODI captain Shubman Gill shares a cryptic three-finger gesture online, sparking talk of a 3-0 series sweep against England.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India captain Shubman Gill posted a three-finger photo.
  • Fans interpreted this gesture as predicting a series sweep.
  • India won first ODI; Gill scored 40 runs.
  • India now leads 1-0, eyeing a series victory.

England vs India: India captain Shubman Gill has set social media abuzz after India's victory over England in the opening ODI at Edgbaston. Soon after the match, Gill shared a photo on Instagram showing himself holding up three fingers, prompting fans to speculate that the gesture was a prediction of a 3-0 series sweep.

While Gill did not provide any explanation in the caption, the image quickly went viral, with many supporters interpreting it as a confident message ahead of the remaining two matches.

Fans Link Gesture To India's Series Ambitions

The photograph showed Gill walking off the field in India's blue jersey with three fingers raised. The post attracted thousands of reactions within hours, with fans flooding the comments section with predictions of a clean sweep.

WATCH POST

Several users suggested the gesture symbolised India's target of winning all three matches, though Gill has not publicly confirmed the meaning behind the post.

The timing of the upload, coming immediately after India's convincing win, only added to the speculation surrounding the captain's message.

India Take Early Control Of ODI Series

India began the three-match series with a comfortable victory over England, taking a 1-0 lead. Gill contributed 40 runs at the top of the order before retiring out after experiencing discomfort, with the move understood to be a precaution rather than a serious injury concern.

The Indian captain looked in control during his stay at the crease as India successfully chased down the target to put England under pressure heading into the second ODI.

England now face a must-win encounter to keep the series alive, while India have the opportunity to seal the trophy in the next match.

Although Gill has remained silent on the meaning behind his three-finger gesture, the post has already fuelled excitement among fans hoping to see India complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Shubman Gill do after India's first ODI win against England?

After India's victory in the opening ODI, captain Shubman Gill shared a photo on Instagram holding up three fingers. This gesture quickly led to fan speculation.

What did fans speculate about Shubman Gill's three-finger gesture?

Fans interpreted Gill's three-finger gesture as a prediction of a 3-0 series sweep for India. However, Gill has not publicly confirmed its meaning.

What was the result of the opening ODI between India and England?

India secured a comfortable victory over England in the opening ODI, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Shubman Gill contributed 40 runs.

Did Shubman Gill explain the meaning of his gesture?

No, Shubman Gill did not provide any explanation in the caption of his Instagram post. He has remained silent on the meaning behind the gesture.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENG Vs IND Shubman Gill England Vs India ODI Series England Vs India ODI ENgland Vs India Series Sweep Prediction
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