Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketENG vs IND Live: India Post A Challenging 190 At Old Trafford, England Needs To Chase 191

ENG vs IND Live: India Post A Challenging 190 At Old Trafford, England Needs To Chase 191

England vs India Live: India recovered from the early loss of debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to post a competitive 190 for seven in the second T20I at Old Trafford.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 08:57 PM (IST)

England vs India Live: India posted a highly competitive total of 190 for 7 in their 20 overs during the second international fixture against the England cricket team at Old Trafford. Despite early batting order instability, a series of cohesive middle-order partnerships successfully salvaged the innings frame to set the hosts a demanding target of 191 runs to win.

The visitors capitalised on the batting-friendly deck conditions, bouncing back efficiently from a sudden top-order wobble. Strategic execution from the middle tier helped the touring side maintain an aggressive scoring rate beneath the cloudy Manchester skies.

Spin Breakthrough Halts Explosive Opening Attack

The team management decision to alter the opening structure yielded instant, high-intensity boundary action. The 15-year-old debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his presence felt immediately by dispatching two colossal sixes, one off Jofra Archer and another off Josh Tongue, before walking into a precise spin trap.

England spin option Will Jacks altered his length beautifully on the final ball of the 5th over, dragging the teenager forward with a wide delivery. Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler completed a quick stumping to dismiss the young opener for 14 runs off 10 balls.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Talks To Sanju Samson As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes His Spot

Abhishek Sharma kept the runs flowing with a rapid 43 off 23 deliveries, hitting 8 boundaries and 1 six. Ishan Kishan top-scored with a vital 49 off 40 balls, putting on a strong 65-run partnership with skipper Shreyas Iyer, who hit 37 off 22 balls before falling to Liam Dawson.

Death Overs Tightened By Disciplined England Pace

The hosts mounted a solid late fightback during the concluding four overs of the innings framework. Seamer Sam Curran broke multiple burgeoning partnerships to finish as the pick of the bowlers with clinical figures of 3 for 30 from his 3.3 overs.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stumped By England On Historic International Debut

Will Jacks and Liam Dawson provided excellent structural balance, returning efficient individual spells of 1 for 22 and 1 for 27 to restrict late boundary hitting. The touring bowling group must now execute highly disciplined powerplay lines to level the five-match series.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Jul 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan ENG Vs IND England Vs India Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ENgland Vs India 2nd T20I
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
ENG vs IND Live: India Post A Challenging 190 At Old Trafford, England Needs To Chase 191
ENG vs IND Live: India Post A Challenging 190 At Old Trafford, England Needs To Chase 191
Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut Ends Early, But Three Records Still Fall
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut Ends Early, But Three Records Still Fall
Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Finally Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Finally Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record
Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stumped By England On Historic International Debut
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stumped By England On Historic International Debut
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Tehran reports show large crowds and chants during funeral coverage of Khamenei eventLIVE
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust meeting agenda to review resignations amid donation theft probe reports live
BREAKING: Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat floods disrupt life as heavy rains submerge cities live today
BREAKING: Tehran mass mourning reports show chants and crowds during Khamenei farewell coverage live
Breaking: Tehran sees massive crowds and anti-US chants during reported Khamenei farewell coverage live
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget