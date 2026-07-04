ENG vs IND Live: India Post A Challenging 190 At Old Trafford, England Needs To Chase 191

England vs India Live: India posted a highly competitive total of 190 for 7 in their 20 overs during the second international fixture against the England cricket team at Old Trafford. Despite early batting order instability, a series of cohesive middle-order partnerships successfully salvaged the innings frame to set the hosts a demanding target of 191 runs to win.

The visitors capitalised on the batting-friendly deck conditions, bouncing back efficiently from a sudden top-order wobble. Strategic execution from the middle tier helped the touring side maintain an aggressive scoring rate beneath the cloudy Manchester skies.

Spin Breakthrough Halts Explosive Opening Attack

The team management decision to alter the opening structure yielded instant, high-intensity boundary action. The 15-year-old debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his presence felt immediately by dispatching two colossal sixes, one off Jofra Archer and another off Josh Tongue, before walking into a precise spin trap.

England spin option Will Jacks altered his length beautifully on the final ball of the 5th over, dragging the teenager forward with a wide delivery. Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler completed a quick stumping to dismiss the young opener for 14 runs off 10 balls.

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Abhishek Sharma kept the runs flowing with a rapid 43 off 23 deliveries, hitting 8 boundaries and 1 six. Ishan Kishan top-scored with a vital 49 off 40 balls, putting on a strong 65-run partnership with skipper Shreyas Iyer, who hit 37 off 22 balls before falling to Liam Dawson.

Death Overs Tightened By Disciplined England Pace

The hosts mounted a solid late fightback during the concluding four overs of the innings framework. Seamer Sam Curran broke multiple burgeoning partnerships to finish as the pick of the bowlers with clinical figures of 3 for 30 from his 3.3 overs.

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Will Jacks and Liam Dawson provided excellent structural balance, returning efficient individual spells of 1 for 22 and 1 for 27 to restrict late boundary hitting. The touring bowling group must now execute highly disciplined powerplay lines to level the five-match series.