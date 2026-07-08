Sanju Samson Chose To Sit Out For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut? Full Story Behind Snub

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanju Samson's T20I omission initially attributed to poor form.

Reports now claim Samson requested self-omission from match.

His absence led to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international debut.

Samson subsequently omitted from upcoming Zimbabwe T20I squad.

England vs India T20I: New reports have introduced a fresh twist to the selection controversy surrounding Sanju Samson's absence from India's playing eleven in the second Twenty20 International against England. Initial claims suggested the senior wicketkeeper-batsman was dropped due to poor form during the ongoing tour. However, alternative reports now allege that the player requested to be omitted from the match entirely.

Omission Gives Opportunity To Sooryavanshi

The regional news channel TV9 published a report alleging Samson personally expressed a desire to sit out the fixture.

The batsman had endured a difficult run of form during the United Kingdom tour, registering three consecutive single-digit scores, including a duck during the previous matches against Ireland.

This unexpected development directly cleared the selection path for teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to receive his debut international cap at Old Trafford.

Absence Of Official Context Fuels Media Speculation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has issued no official statement to confirm or deny the claims regarding Samson’s self-exclusion.

Former players and analysts initially assumed the team management had dropped the player to test alternative combinations ahead of upcoming bilateral schedules.

The unverified report insists that relations between the coaching staff and the player remain entirely positive, viewing him as a central asset for long-term strategic plans.

Broader Selection Decisions

Public debate has intensified following the announcement of the subsequent T20I squad traveling to Zimbabwe, from which Samson was completely omitted.

Selectors opted to include Punjab wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh for the African tour, prompting immediate questions over whether Samson remains a permanent fixture in the senior side.

While some camp sources claim the senior player is simply receiving a mandatory rest period, others suggest selectors are actively prioritizing younger top-order options.