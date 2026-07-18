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English NewsSportsCricketFormer India Selector Sends Strong Message To BCCI Over Rohit Sharma

Former India Selector Sends Strong Message To BCCI Over Rohit Sharma

England vs India 3rd ODI: Kris Srikkanth advises chief selector Ajit Agarkar to tell Rohit Sharma where he stands in India's 2027 World Cup plans after recent Cardiff struggles.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 11:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kris Srikkanth urges selectors to clarify Rohit Sharma's ODI future.
  • Unclear communication creates unnecessary pressure, impacting captain's confidence.
  • Selectors consider younger talent for 2027 World Cup planning.
  • Rohit's recent struggles against England raise questions about form.

England vs India 3rd ODI: Former India captain and ex-chief selector Kris Srikkanth has called on the BCCI selection committee to clearly communicate Rohit Sharma's future instead of allowing speculation to dominate the conversation. His remarks come amid growing reports over the India captain's place in the ODI side ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Srikkanth said Rohit deserves a clear answer from the selectors if they are planning to move on and build a younger team.

'Tell Rohit Where He Stands'

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth questioned the conflicting reports surrounding Rohit's future and said such uncertainty only creates unnecessary pressure on a senior player.

He said the selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, should have a direct conversation with Rohit if they are considering a transition.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Share Laugh At Lord's Amid Retirement And Rift Rumours

"The management might have told him that they have the option of dropping him if he doesn't retire. But when there are such contrasting reports day to day, how will a player have confidence? If this is true, be upfront and clearly communicate it to him. Let him know where he stands. After that, he can make his own decision. Whether he wants to continue or not, that's his choice."

Jaiswal's Rise Adds To Selection Debate

Srikkanth acknowledged that the selectors also have to think about the future, especially with Yashasvi Jaiswal performing well and pushing for a regular place in the ODI side.

He said India cannot delay planning for the 2027 World Cup, but added that performance should remain the deciding factor.

ALSO READ | 4 Big Records Up For Grabs At Lord's: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Eye History In 3rd ODI

"The decision has to be made now, as only then can Jaiswal or someone else replacing him settle into the team before the 2027 World Cup. But it'll be interesting to see if the management reverses its decision if Rohit scores a 75 in the Lord's match. Even at his age, if he continues performing, he has to be picked for the World Cup."

Rohit's Batting Against England Raises Questions

Rohit has struggled in the ongoing ODI series against England, scoring 11 in the first match and 26 off 47 balls in the second.

Srikkanth felt Rohit's innings in Cardiff looked unlike the aggressive batter fans are used to watching. He suggested something may have affected the India captain mentally before the match, although he did not speculate on the reason.

"It is clear that something has gone wrong mentally with Rohit based on his knock yesterday. It was not his kind of batting at all. Something must have happened before the match. It was disheartening to see Rohit bat the way he did. It was such a scratchy knock, and he looked completely out of sorts. I can't remember seeing such a knock from Rohit in white-ball cricket, and it was very surprising. I don't know what was bothering him, but he wasn't getting his timing properly, and he looked clueless."

With speculation over Rohit's future continuing, Srikkanth believes the best way forward is simple: clear communication from the selectors instead of uncertainty through reports and rumours.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kris Srikkanth's key message regarding Rohit Sharma's future?

Srikkanth urges the BCCI selection committee to clearly communicate Rohit Sharma's future. He believes speculation creates unnecessary pressure for the senior player.

Why does Srikkanth emphasize clear communication about Rohit's future?

He believes Rohit deserves a clear answer about his standing, especially if selectors plan to move on. This allows Rohit to make his own informed decision.

How has Rohit Sharma performed in the ongoing ODI series against England?

Rohit has struggled in the current ODI series against England, scoring 11 in the first match and 26 off 47 balls in the second. Srikkanth noted his batting looked unlike his usual aggressive style.

What other factor adds to the selection debate for India's ODI team?

Yashasvi Jaiswal's strong performance and push for a regular spot complicate decisions. Selectors must plan for the 2027 World Cup, balancing current form with future talent.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 11:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Agarkar BCCI Rohit Sharma Retirement England Vs India 3rd ODI
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