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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Share Laugh At Lord's Amid Retirement And Rift Rumours

WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Share Laugh At Lord's Amid Retirement And Rift Rumours

England vs India: A viral video shows Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir sharing a laugh at Lord's, dismissing rumours of a strained relationship before the 3rd ODI. Watch the video here.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video showed Rohit and Gambhir sharing a light moment.
  • Video contradicted reports of alleged tension, Rohit's future.
  • BCCI dismissed retirement reports; Rohit focused on net practice.

England vs India: A video of India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir sharing a light-hearted moment at Lord's has gone viral ahead of the third ODI against England. The clip comes at a time when both Rohit's future and his reported relationship with Gambhir have been the subject of intense speculation.

The two were seen chatting and smiling on the Lord's balcony before India's training session, with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak also part of the conversation.

Viral Video Paints A Different Picture

The footage quickly spread across social media, with many fans pointing out that the interaction did not reflect the reports of tension within the Indian dressing room.

Over the past few days, several reports have claimed Rohit and Gambhir have drifted apart since India's tour of Australia. There has also been speculation over Rohit's ODI future, with reports suggesting the selectors are planning for a transition ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Neither Rohit nor Gambhir has publicly responded to those claims.

Watch Rohit Sharma And Gautam Gambhir Laughing On The Balcony

ALSO READ | 4 Big Records Up For Grabs At Lord's: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Eye History In 3rd ODI

Rohit Puts In Long Nets Ahead Of Series Decider

After the interaction, Rohit spent considerable time batting in the nets as India prepared for the series decider.

The India captain is looking to bounce back after scores of 11 in the first ODI and 26 off 47 balls in the second. He has also crossed 50 only once in his last eight ODI innings, making Sunday's match an important opportunity to return to form.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak was seen working closely with Rohit during the session.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Kapil Dev Pays Tribute To Rohit Sharma Amid Retirement Rumours

BCCI Has Denied Retirement Reports

The viral video comes shortly after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed reports claiming Rohit was nearing the end of his ODI career.

Saikia said there had been no discussion about Rohit retiring after the England series and maintained that the India captain remains part of the team's plans.

Despite the board's statement, speculation over Rohit's future has continued in the lead-up to the Lord's ODI.

ALSO READ | 

Focus Shifts Back To Cricket

India and England head into the third ODI with the series level at 1-1.

While off-field reports have dominated the headlines, the images from Lord's suggested there was little sign of tension between Rohit and Gambhir during India's preparations. Attention will now turn to whether the India captain can answer the questions surrounding his form with a match-winning performance in the series decider.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the viral video show about Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir?

The video showed India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir sharing a light-hearted moment, chatting and smiling on the Lord's balcony before a training session.

What speculations has the viral video contradicted?

The video contradicted reports of tension between Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir within the Indian dressing room, which had been circulating prior to its release.

What is the BCCI's stance on Rohit Sharma's ODI future?

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed reports of Rohit's retirement, stating there has been no discussion about it and he remains part of the team's plans.

How has Rohit Sharma performed in his recent ODI innings?

Rohit has struggled recently, scoring 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs against England and only crossing 50 once in his last eight innings.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Cricket News ROHIT SHARMA England Vs India 3rd ODI Lord's ODI
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