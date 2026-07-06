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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma Back In Action Ahead Of England vs India ODIs

WATCH: Rohit Sharma Back In Action Ahead Of England vs India ODIs

England vs India: Veteran India opener Rohit Sharma resumes batting practice at Edgbaston after recovering from a hamstring injury before the three-match ODI series. Watch video here.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma returns to nets for upcoming England ODIs.
  • Recovering from injury, his physical recovery progresses smoothly.
  • Sharma's expertise will anchor the team's top order.
  • Shubman Gill leads revised squad with new domestic talent.

England vs India: India opening batsman Rohit Sharma has returned to the nets to prepare for the upcoming three-match One Day International series against England starting on July 14 at Edgbaston. The veteran top-order batsman is recovering from a significant injury layoff that disrupted his domestic season. His presence balances an experimental touring squad currently playing a shorter-format bilateral series.

Rohit Recovering From Injury Sustained During IPL 

Social media footage of the practice session showed the experienced opener executing straight drives and cover drives comfortably, proving his physical recovery is progressing smoothly before the opening match.

The team needs his technical expertise at the top of the order because England conditions remain notoriously demanding for opening batsmen during the early mid-summer weeks.

WATCH VIDEO

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Sharma missed a large portion of the recent Indian Premier League season due to a persistent hamstring injury, which restricted his appearances to just nine domestic matches.

He managed 283 runs at an average of 35.37 during those limited outings, though he maintained a high strike rate of 157.22 while registering two half-centuries.

Stabilizing The Top Order Under New Leadership

His 50-over international statistics this year stand at 204 runs across six appearances, averaging 34.00 with a solitary half-century score of 79 against disciplined bowling.

The team management wants him to anchor the innings alongside newly appointed captain Shubman Gill, ensuring the younger middle-order players can play without immediate scoreboard pressure.

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Gill will lead a revised 15-man squad that includes seasoned stars like Virat Kohli alongside fresh domestic bowling talent like Gurnoor Brar and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Shreyas Iyer takes the vice-captaincy role, while KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will compete for the primary wicketkeeper-batsman position during the three scheduled matches in Birmingham, Cardiff, and Lord's.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rohit Sharma recovering from?

Rohit Sharma is recovering from a significant hamstring injury that kept him out for much of the recent IPL season. He has returned to nets ahead of the ODI series against England.

What is Rohit Sharma's role in the upcoming ODI series?

Rohit Sharma is expected to provide technical expertise and anchor the innings alongside new captain Shubman Gill. His presence helps balance the experimental touring squad.

When does India's One Day International series against England begin?

The three-match ODI series between India and England starts on July 14 at Edgbaston. Other matches will be held in Cardiff and Lord's.

Who will captain the Indian squad in the upcoming ODI series?

Shubman Gill will lead the revised 15-man Indian squad as captain, with Shreyas Iyer taking on the role of vice-captain for the series.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ENG Vs IND England Vs India India Squad India Tour Of England Rohit Sharma Injury
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