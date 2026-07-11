WATCH: Rohit Sharma Cracks Up At Virat Kohli’s Antics In Practice Ahead Of England ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli, Sharma joined Indian ODI squad for England series.

Both players trained, recovering from recent international absences.

Their arrival follows T20 squad's consecutive losses.

Senior batsmen provide foundation for team's structural transition.

England vs India 1st ODI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have joined the Indian white-ball squad in Birmingham ahead of the upcoming three-match One Day International series against England starting on 14 July. The veteran batting pair took part in their first training session together following extended absences from international assignments. Their return provides a significant boost to a touring contingent currently struggling on their United Kingdom tour.

Training Session Dynamics In Birmingham

The opening match preparations began with an intense practice session at Edgbaston where both senior players participated fully. A video of Kohli interacting animatedly with Sharma during the net session attracted widespread interest across digital platforms.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli 'Secretly Tracked' At Private Meeting In London; Cox Reveals Shocking Incident

The joint appearance confirms Kohli has recovered from a hamstring injury sustained during the domestic league final. The batsman cleared recent fitness assessments at the National Cricket Academy before travelling to join the squad.

WATCH VIDEO

ROKO IS HERE...!!! 😍



- Rohit & Kohli in fun mode for the ODI series.pic.twitter.com/lDfgJFDalh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 11, 2026

The pair previously played together during the home series against New Zealand. Kohli subsequently missed the matches against Afghanistan, leaving Sharma to lead the top order without his long-term batting partner.

A Tough White-Ball Tour For India

The arrival of the senior players coincides with a difficult phase for the separate T20 International squad in Southampton. The short-format team has suffered consecutive losses under the temporary captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.

The technical issues began during the second fixture when the bowling unit conceded twenty-nine runs in a single over. Subsequent batting collapses saw the team dismissed for seventy-six runs in the third match.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer Hit By Major Controversy After Sister Likes '10 Snakes' Post

The current T20 side remains without a victory on this tour after a recent nine-wicket defeat. The presence of the senior batsmen in Birmingham establishes the foundation for the upcoming structural transition.