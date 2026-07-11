IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma Cracks Up At Virat Kohli’s Antics In Practice Ahead Of England ODI

WATCH: Rohit Sharma Cracks Up At Virat Kohli’s Antics In Practice Ahead Of England ODI

England vs India 1st ODI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma train together in Birmingham after Kohli recovers from injury ahead of the three-match ODI series against England.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kohli, Sharma joined Indian ODI squad for England series.
  • Both players trained, recovering from recent international absences.
  • Their arrival follows T20 squad's consecutive losses.
  • Senior batsmen provide foundation for team's structural transition.

England vs India 1st ODI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have joined the Indian white-ball squad in Birmingham ahead of the upcoming three-match One Day International series against England starting on 14 July. The veteran batting pair took part in their first training session together following extended absences from international assignments. Their return provides a significant boost to a touring contingent currently struggling on their United Kingdom tour.

Training Session Dynamics In Birmingham

The opening match preparations began with an intense practice session at Edgbaston where both senior players participated fully. A video of Kohli interacting animatedly with Sharma during the net session attracted widespread interest across digital platforms.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli 'Secretly Tracked' At Private Meeting In London; Cox Reveals Shocking Incident

The joint appearance confirms Kohli has recovered from a hamstring injury sustained during the domestic league final. The batsman cleared recent fitness assessments at the National Cricket Academy before travelling to join the squad.

WATCH VIDEO

The pair previously played together during the home series against New Zealand. Kohli subsequently missed the matches against Afghanistan, leaving Sharma to lead the top order without his long-term batting partner.

A Tough White-Ball Tour For India

The arrival of the senior players coincides with a difficult phase for the separate T20 International squad in Southampton. The short-format team has suffered consecutive losses under the temporary captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.

The technical issues began during the second fixture when the bowling unit conceded twenty-nine runs in a single over. Subsequent batting collapses saw the team dismissed for seventy-six runs in the third match.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer Hit By Major Controversy After Sister Likes '10 Snakes' Post

The current T20 side remains without a victory on this tour after a recent nine-wicket defeat. The presence of the senior batsmen in Birmingham establishes the foundation for the upcoming structural transition.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma join the Indian white-ball squad?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma joined the Indian white-ball squad in Birmingham ahead of the three-match One Day International series, which starts on July 14.

Is Virat Kohli fit to play in the upcoming series?

Yes, Virat Kohli has recovered from a hamstring injury. He cleared recent fitness assessments at the National Cricket Academy before joining the squad.

How has the Indian T20 team performed on their current tour?

The separate T20 International squad has been struggling, suffering consecutive losses under temporary captain Shreyas Iyer. They remain without a victory on this tour.

Where did Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have their first training session?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had their first training session together at Edgbaston. Both senior players participated fully in the intense practice.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jul 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ENG Vs IND England Vs India Rohit Sharma England Vs India 1st ODI England Vs India ODi Practice Session
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Rohit Sharma Cracks Up At Virat Kohli’s Antics In Practice Ahead Of England ODI
WATCH: Rohit Sharma Cracks Up At Virat Kohli’s Antics In Practice Ahead Of England ODI
Cricket
India Need 258 Runs Against England To Avert Whitewash, Defend No 1 T20I Team Crown
India Need 258 Runs Against England To Avert Whitewash, Defend No 1 T20I Team Crown
Cricket
Ex-Wife Dhanashree's Allegations Against Chahal: 'Caught Him In Second Month'; Here's Full Story
Ex-Wife Dhanashree's Allegations Against Chahal: 'Caught Him In Second Month'
Cricket
England vs India 5th T20I LIVE: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing 11 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dropped!
England vs India 5th T20I LIVE: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing 11
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit
PM Modi News: Indian Community Welcomes PM Modi in Auckland, Crowd Raises Slogans of Modi Modi
UP News: Lalita Gautam Case Sparks Dalit Politics Row, Parties Attack Yogi Govt Over Meerut Police Action
Punjab Politics: Channi Camp Holds Key Meeting With Bhupesh Baghel, Congress Rift Intensifies in Chandigarh
Punjab Politics: Congress Infighting Deepens, Channi Camp to Meet Bhupesh Baghel Over Raja Warring Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget