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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma's Stunning Boundary Save Sparks Loud Chants At Lord's

WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Stunning Boundary Save Sparks Loud Chants At Lord's

England vs India Live: Watch Rohit Sharma pull off a brilliant diving save at Lord's as fans chant his name and reignite the debate over his place in India's 2027 World Cup plans.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma made a brilliant diving stop, saving two runs.
  • Lord's crowd chanted his name, appreciating the exceptional effort.
  • England amassed 387/3 total led by Duckett's 141.
  • His effort highlighted commitment amidst India's challenging day.

England vs India Live: Rohit Sharma may not have had the ball in his hands, but he still produced one of India's standout moments in the field during the third ODI against England at Lord's. The veteran opener pulled off a brilliant diving stop near the boundary rope to deny Joe Root two certain runs. The effort drew an immediate reaction from the Lord's crowd, who broke into chants of his name.

Rohit Produces A Moment Of Quality In The Field

The moment came in the 43rd over of England's innings with Arshdeep Singh bowling to Root.

Arshdeep delivered a back-of-a-length ball outside off stump, and Root punched it firmly in front of square. The shot appeared certain to reach the boundary before Rohit sprinted across from deep point.

The 39-year-old timed his run perfectly before launching into a full-length dive to his right. He got both hands to the ball and pushed it back into the field of play.

WATCH VIDEO

Instead of four runs, England collected only two. It was a small moment in the context of the innings but one that highlighted Rohit's commitment in the field.

The live commentators praised the effort, noting that Rohit had saved two runs with an outstanding piece of athleticism.

Lord's Crowd Responds With 'Rohit, Rohit' Chants

The save immediately brought the Lord's crowd to life. As Rohit got back to his feet, chants of "Rohit, Rohit" echoed around the ground. The applause reflected appreciation not only for the stop itself but also for the energy he showed deep into England's innings.

The clip quickly began circulating across social media, with fans sharing the moment widely despite England's dominance with the bat. It also came at a time when Rohit has remained under intense scrutiny over his future in international cricket.

England Build Huge Total In Series Decider

While Rohit's fielding earned praise, England controlled most of the afternoon after Harry Brook chose to bat first. Ben Duckett led the innings with a superb 141, while Jacob Bethell made 91 as the pair added 192 for the opening wicket.

Joe Root continued the momentum with a fluent 74 before Jos Buttler struck an unbeaten 41 from only 13 deliveries. England eventually finished on 387 for 3, leaving India with a daunting chase in the series decider.

One Moment That Drew Universal Appreciation

India endured a difficult day with the ball, but Rohit's effort on the boundary stood out as one of the highlights of the innings.

It showed that even in a one-sided contest, sharp fielding can change the mood of a crowd.

With retirement speculation continuing around the veteran opener despite repeated denials from the BCCI, every contribution from Rohit has come under close attention. His diving stop at Lord's reminded supporters that his commitment in India's colours remains unquestionable.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

What notable fielding moment did Rohit Sharma produce against England?

Rohit Sharma made a brilliant diving stop near the boundary rope during the third ODI. He denied Joe Root two certain runs, showcasing his commitment in the field.

How did the Lord's crowd react to Rohit Sharma's fielding?

The Lord's crowd immediately reacted by chanting

What was the impact of Rohit Sharma's fielding effort?

Rohit saved two crucial runs for India, which was praised by commentators. It highlighted his commitment and stood out as a highlight on a difficult day for India.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs India Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma Retirement England Vs India Live World Cup 2027
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