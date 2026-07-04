England vs India Live Toss Result And Playing 11 - Vaibhav Sooryvanshi Debut Confirmed?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India T20I team plays England at Old Trafford tonight.

Toss decision, pitch report, confirmed teams awaited for match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may debut, Sanju Samson predicted lower order.

England vs India Live: The India senior T20I team faces England tonight at Old Trafford in Manchester for the critical second fixture of the five-match series. Follow our live coverage below for the official toss decision, confirmed team sheets, and breaking tactical updates directly from the ground as the match build-up concludes.

ENG vs IND Toss Result: Live Match Status from Manchester

Toss Result: India Wins Toss And Opts To Bat First

This section will refresh immediately with the live coin toss winner and chosen match strategy the moment the captains leave the field.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Finally Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record

ENG vs IND Confirmed Playing 11

The line-up below reflects the confirmed combination based on recent team sheets.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes his India debut tonight, making him youngest to ever debut for India in international cricket breaking sachin tendulkar's record.

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Sanju Samson skips the batting order to stabilize the batting core, allowing Abhishek Sharma to partner the teenager at the top.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel, Suryansh Shedge, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.