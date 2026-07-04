The critical second fixture of the five-match series between England and India is being held at Old Trafford in Manchester.
England vs India Live Toss Result And Playing 11 - Vaibhav Sooryvanshi Debut Confirmed?
ENG vs IND Live Toss Result And Playing 11: Get live updates for the England vs India 2nd T20I in Manchester, including the official toss result, playing elevens, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut status.
- India T20I team plays England at Old Trafford tonight.
- Toss decision, pitch report, confirmed teams awaited for match.
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may debut, Sanju Samson predicted lower order.
England vs India Live: The India senior T20I team faces England tonight at Old Trafford in Manchester for the critical second fixture of the five-match series. Follow our live coverage below for the official toss decision, confirmed team sheets, and breaking tactical updates directly from the ground as the match build-up concludes.
ENG vs IND Toss Result: Live Match Status from Manchester
Toss Result: India Wins Toss And Opts To Bat First
This section will refresh immediately with the live coin toss winner and chosen match strategy the moment the captains leave the field.
ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Finally Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record
ENG vs IND Confirmed Playing 11
The line-up below reflects the confirmed combination based on recent team sheets.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes his India debut tonight, making him youngest to ever debut for India in international cricket breaking sachin tendulkar's record.
Sanju Samson skips the batting order to stabilize the batting core, allowing Abhishek Sharma to partner the teenager at the top.
India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel, Suryansh Shedge, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where is the England vs India T20I match being played?
When will the toss for the match take place?
The official toss decision is expected to be announced live at 6:30 PM IST. This section will refresh with the live results immediately.
Which Indian player might make his international debut tonight?
Left-handed batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could receive his international cap tonight. This follows intensive net drills with Gautam Gambhir.
What are the current pitch conditions at Old Trafford?
The Old Trafford square appears firm with standard grass coverage. Official pitch reports will be published once the captains inspect the surface.