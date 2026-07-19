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English NewsSportsCricketGurnoor Brar Bowled India's Most Expensive Wicketless ODI Spell In History

Gurnoor Brar Bowled India's Most Expensive Wicketless ODI Spell In History

England vs India 3rd ODI: Gurnoor Brar registered the most expensive wicketless spell by an Indian in ODI history, conceding 97 runs against England in the 3rd ODI at Lord's.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's Gurnoor Brar registered most expensive wicketless ODI spell.
  • England batsmen capitalized, posting a massive 387/3 total.
  • India now faces a daunting 388-run chase for series victory.

England vs India 3rd ODI: India's gamble on young fast bowler Gurnoor Brar backfired in the third and deciding ODI against England at Lord's. Playing in place of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, Brar conceded 97 runs in his 10 overs without taking a wicket, registering the most expensive wicketless spell by an Indian bowler in ODI history.

Gurnoor Brar Registers India's Most Expensive Wicketless ODI Spell At Lord's

Brar was handed a big opportunity after Bumrah was ruled out with a knee injury. Captain Shubman Gill backed the left-arm seamer to shoulder extra responsibility in a must-win game.

England's batters, however, attacked him from the outset. Brar struggled to find consistency with his line and length as the hosts scored freely throughout his spell.

His figures of 0 for 97 are now the most expensive wicketless bowling figures by an Indian in ODI cricket.

The previous highest figures came from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Vinay Kumar, but both picked up a wicket in those spells. Brar became the first Indian bowler to concede 97 runs without a breakthrough.

England Openers Take Full Advantage

England made the most of the conditions after choosing to bat first. Ben Duckett led the charge with a superb 141 from 135 balls, while Jacob Bethell scored 91 off 93 deliveries. The pair added 192 runs for the opening wicket and put India under pressure from the beginning.

Joe Root kept the scoring rate high with 74 off 48 balls before Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 41 from just 13 deliveries to take England to 387 for 3.

India Misses Jasprit Bumrah's Control

India's bowling attack lacked control without Bumrah leading the pace unit. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 69, while Prince Yadav dismissed Duckett to finish with one wicket.

Arshdeep Singh also had an expensive outing as England's batters dominated for most of the innings.

India Faces Huge Chase In Series Decider

England's total of 387 has left India needing one of their highest successful ODI run chases to win the series. With the trophy on the line, India's batting unit now has to produce a special performance at Lord's after a difficult day for the bowlers.

 

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Gurnoor Brar perform in the 3rd ODI against England?

Gurnoor Brar conceded 97 runs in his 10 overs without taking any wickets. This was the most expensive wicketless spell by an Indian bowler in ODI history.

Why was Gurnoor Brar selected for the match?

Brar played in place of the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the must-win game. Captain Shubman Gill backed him to shoulder extra responsibility for the team.

What was England's final score in the 3rd ODI?

England scored a massive 387 for 3 in their innings. Key contributions came from Ben Duckett with 141 runs and Jacob Bethell with 91 runs.

Which English batsmen performed well in the match?

Ben Duckett led the charge with 141 runs, while Jacob Bethell scored 91. Joe Root also added 74, and Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 41 off 13 balls.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENG Vs IND England Vs India Rohit SHarma England Vs India Live Gurnoor Brar
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