India and England players wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence at Lord's. This tribute honored the West Indies legend before the third and final ODI.
Why India And England Players Wore Black Armbands Before 3rd ODI At Lord's
India and England wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence before the 3rd ODI at Lord's to honour West Indies legend Sir Garry Sobers.
- India, England paid tribute to Sir Garry Sobers, 89.
- Teams wore armbands, observed silence at Lord's.
- Sobers' career included 365 runs, 235 Test wickets.
India and England paid tribute to West Indies legend Sir Garry Sobers before the start of the third and final ODI at Lord's on Sunday. Players from both teams wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence in honour of one of cricket's greatest ever all-rounders, who died at the age of 89.
Lord's Pays Tribute To Sir Garry Sobers
The tribute took place shortly before the toss and the start of play at the iconic venue in London. Players, match officials and support staff stood together for a minute's silence before the match started.
Both teams also wore black armbands throughout the match as a mark of respect for the former West Indies captain, whose achievements continue to inspire generations of cricketers.
Cricket Mourns One Of Its Greatest All-Rounders
Sobers is widely regarded as one of the finest players to have represented the game. He made his Test debut for the West Indies as a teenager in 1954 and went on to become one of cricket's most complete all-rounders.
In 1958, he scored an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan, then the highest individual score in Test cricket. A decade later, in 1968, he became the first batter to hit six sixes in a single over during a first-class match while playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan.
Across his international career, Sobers scored 8,032 Test runs at an average of 57.78 and took 235 wickets. He was equally effective with left-arm pace, orthodox spin and wrist spin, while also being an outstanding fielder.
Tributes Continue Across The Cricket World
Tributes have poured in from across the cricketing world following Sobers' death. Former players, cricket boards and fans have remembered his remarkable achievements and the impact he had on the sport.
The gesture by India and England at Lord's added to those tributes, with both teams honouring a player whose influence extended far beyond the West Indies. Before the series decider began, the focus briefly shifted from the contest on the field to remembering one of the game's true legends.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What tribute was paid to Sir Garry Sobers before the match?
How old was Sir Garry Sobers when he passed away?
Sir Garry Sobers died at the age of 89. His passing led to tributes from across the cricketing world, remembering his remarkable achievements.
What were some of Sir Garry Sobers' notable achievements in cricket?
He scored an unbeaten 365 in a Test match in 1958 and was the first to hit six sixes in a first-class over in 1968. Sobers also amassed 8,032 Test runs and took 235 wickets.
How is Sir Garry Sobers remembered as an all-rounder?
Sobers is widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest all-rounders. He excelled as a batsman, a versatile bowler (pace, orthodox spin, wrist spin), and an outstanding fielder.
Where did the tribute to Sir Garry Sobers take place?
The tribute to Sir Garry Sobers was held at Lord's, the iconic venue in London. It occurred just before the toss and the start of the third and final ODI.