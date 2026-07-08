WATCH: Jofra Archer Subtly 'Trolls' IPL Pitches After India's Collapse In England

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India dismissed for 76, suffering record 125-run defeat.

This 125-run margin marked India's heaviest T20I defeat.

Phil Salt's 70 anchored innings, Josh Tongue took 4/38.

England vs India: England fast bowler Jofra Archer noted that operating in traditional home conditions feels normal compared to playing on exceptionally flat pitches and restricted boundaries in India. Archer claimed figures of 3/29 at Trent Bridge as the host team dismissed India for a record low score of 76 runs. The heavy defeat exposes major technical adjustment struggles within the younger, transitioning Indian batting unit.

India Failed To Adapt To Conditions Different From IPL

The comprehensive 125-run margin represents India's heaviest defeat by runs in the shortest international format. Chasing a target of 202, the top order collapsed inside twelve overs against disciplined seam movement.

The result leaves interim captain Shreyas Iyer searching for his first tactical win since taking leadership duties over from Suryakumar Yadav following the T20 World Cup conclusion in March.

WATCH: Jofra Archer 'Trolls' IPL Pitches

🔴 JOFRA ARCHER TROLLS IPL FLAT PITCHES AFTER INDIA STRUGGLES 🤯



🎙️: India's batters have to adjust because cricket in England is very different from the IPL.



- He explained that IPL pitches are flatter & the boundaries are smaller, making batting easier.



- In England, he… pic.twitter.com/CcbijjP5fQ — Sam (@cricsam02) July 8, 2026

"I think it goes back to normal here," Archer stated during his post-match press conference when asked about his tactical approach against the Indian batsmen after playing them domestically.

"You try to bowl the ball straight on a good length. Whereas over there, because the wickets are so easy and the boundaries are so small, you have to be really, really particular. Here, I feel your margin for error is a little bit bigger," the bowler explained regarding pitch variations.

Chasing 200 In England Is Not As Easy As In the IPL

Archer emphasized that defending a target of 200 runs represents a completely different tactical challenge in England compared to the high-scoring environments typical of franchise cricket.

"At the IPL, sometimes 200 isn't safe. With 200 on the board on that wicket, I don't want to say we were confident, but I felt it would have taken a really special innings to Lose the game," Archer added.

The paceman partnered effectively with debutant Josh Tongue, who claimed 4/38. The tandem consistently exceeded speeds of 144 kmph, utilizing extra bounce from the surface to dismantle partnerships.

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Archer vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rivalry In Making

The contest featured an intriguing battle between Archer and his teenage Rajasthan Royals colleague Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The fifteen-year-old had previously hit the paceman for six during his debut in Manchester.

At Nottingham, Archer secured the final tactical breakthrough. He dismissed the young left-hander for 13 runs using a sharply rising delivery delivered at 145 kmph.

"Well yeah, I think it's even now. But we've got another two games left and it could go either way, so may the best man win," Archer commented regarding the matchup.

The fast bowler also credited opening batsman Phil Salt, whose structured innings of 70 runs off 44 deliveries anchored the first innings. The upcoming fourth fixture takes place in Bristol on Thursday.